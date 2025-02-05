475 years behind bars: a record sentence for animal cruelty handed down in the US

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47343 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94642 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102778 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118232 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100667 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125898 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113239 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116857 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159684 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103852 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 98539 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 69958 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107332 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101570 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125898 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159684 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149956 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182130 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101570 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107332 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137018 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138820 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166736 views
Actual
475 years behind bars: a record sentence for animal cruelty handed down in the US

475 years behind bars: a record sentence for animal cruelty handed down in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31970 views

In Georgia, a 57-year-old man was sentenced to 475 years in prison for organizing dogfights and animal cruelty. Police found 107 dogs in terrible conditions after an Amazon courier reported them.

In the state of Georgia, 57-year-old Vincent Lemarque Burrell was sentenced to 475 years in prison for organizing dogfights and animal cruelty. This is the harshest known sentence for such crimes. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that last week a man from Georgia was sentenced to 475 years in prison for organizing dogfights and cruelty to animals, including 107 dogs confiscated on his territory in November 2022. 

The investigation into the case began in November 2022 after an Amazon courier spotted dogs tied to chains in Burrell's yard and notified the police

- NBC News writes.

According to NBC News, when law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found 107 animals in terrible conditions.

Most of the dogs were pit bulls, although there were some mixed breeds. Burrell kept them in the basement, not letting them out - the room was contaminated with excrement, and the animals themselves suffered from malnutrition.

Tactics used to incite aggression in dogs

- the Paulding County District Attorney said in a statement.

The sheriff's statement after the search said that Burrell was detained on the day of the search on charges of organizing dogfights and animal cruelty.

The investigation showed that Burrell was involved in organizing dogfights, training animals for aggression. Special equipment for training, documents related to other participants in the fights, a first aid kit with medicines for dogs and contracts for their sale were found in his house.

A veterinary examination revealed that most of the animals had scars from fights, and some dogs had teeth pulled out. Some of the victims were confiscated, while others were taken into the care of the Friends of the Forlorn Animal Rescue charity organization.

It is not yet known whether Burrell will appeal his sentence. At the trial, he denied any involvement in illegal activities.

Recall 

The door for animals "Best Friends" near the Kiev region, which was bombed by the Russians on March 3, 2022, in the Kiev region, calls on the Ukrainians to open the doors in order to take care of the fluffies. Every volunteer contributes tons of cute content and more.

Robotic dogs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what are their characteristics and what are they used for8/14/24, 2:57 PM • 113850 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising