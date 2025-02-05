475 years behind bars: a record sentence for animal cruelty handed down in the US

In the state of Georgia, 57-year-old Vincent Lemarque Burrell was sentenced to 475 years in prison for organizing dogfights and animal cruelty. This is the harshest known sentence for such crimes. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

It is noted that last week a man from Georgia was sentenced to 475 years in prison for organizing dogfights and cruelty to animals, including 107 dogs confiscated on his territory in November 2022.

The investigation into the case began in November 2022 after an Amazon courier spotted dogs tied to chains in Burrell's yard and notified the police - NBC News writes.

According to NBC News, when law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found 107 animals in terrible conditions.

Most of the dogs were pit bulls, although there were some mixed breeds. Burrell kept them in the basement, not letting them out - the room was contaminated with excrement, and the animals themselves suffered from malnutrition.

Tactics used to incite aggression in dogs - the Paulding County District Attorney said in a statement.

The sheriff's statement after the search said that Burrell was detained on the day of the search on charges of organizing dogfights and animal cruelty.

The investigation showed that Burrell was involved in organizing dogfights, training animals for aggression. Special equipment for training, documents related to other participants in the fights, a first aid kit with medicines for dogs and contracts for their sale were found in his house.

A veterinary examination revealed that most of the animals had scars from fights, and some dogs had teeth pulled out. Some of the victims were confiscated, while others were taken into the care of the Friends of the Forlorn Animal Rescue charity organization.

It is not yet known whether Burrell will appeal his sentence. At the trial, he denied any involvement in illegal activities.

