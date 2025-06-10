In Ukraine, 43 tons of rubber from an Iranian factory with an office in Moscow were seized.

In the Kyiv region, a fact of import of Iranian-made products to Ukraine under the guise of Turkish products was discovered. This is reported by UNN referring to the official Telegram channel of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

Details

As reported by the BEB, detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in the Kyiv region seized 43 tons of synthetic rubber produced at an Iranian enterprise, the main office of which is located in Moscow.

Detectives of the TU BEB in the Kyiv region arrested 43 tons of synthetic rubber, actually produced at the factory of an Iranian company, whose office is located in Moscow – the report says.

During the investigation, it turned out that false documents were used when importing these products to Ukraine.

It was established that during the import of rubber to Ukraine, the defendants forged documents, indicating Turkey as the country of origin of the goods – noted in the BEB.

The attackers used legal data from both Ukrainian enterprises and a foreign structure from the Czech Republic.

During the inspection of the goods, customs officers found signs of origin from Iran.

During the customs inspection of two batches of goods declared as polybutadiene rubber from Turkey, the capital's customs officers found discrepancies. In particular, the country code of the manufacturer – IR (Iran) was indicated on the pallets with briquetted rubber – reported in the Bureau.

In addition, the labeling confirmed the origin from an Iranian company.

The heat-shrink film in which the goods were wrapped had a barcode registered in the international system for a company from Iran – added in the BEB.

Detectives found out that this company is engaged in petrochemistry and is under international sanctions.

BEB detectives found that the company specializes in the production of petrochemical products, including synthetic rubber. Its production facilities are located directly in Iran, and its main office is in Moscow. In addition, it is under US sanctions – noted in the message.

Within the framework of the investigation, a batch of goods for polybutadiene rubber with a total value of more than UAH 12 million 700 thousand was seized.

More than 5,000 Apple gadgets are smuggled into Ukraine every day - the state loses billions