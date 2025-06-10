$41.490.09
47.370.10
Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection
01:58 PM • 2760 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

01:21 PM • 10910 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 14340 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

11:54 AM • 18661 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

June 9, 03:58 PM • 72751 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM • 163223 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM • 120177 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM • 112646 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM • 209247 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 66778 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite

In Ukraine, 43 tons of rubber from an Iranian factory with an office in Moscow were seized.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

In the Kyiv region, 43 tons of synthetic rubber from Iran were seized, which they tried to import under the guise of Turkish rubber. Customs officers discovered discrepancies in documents and labeling.

In Ukraine, 43 tons of rubber from an Iranian factory with an office in Moscow were seized.

In the Kyiv region, a fact of import of Iranian-made products to Ukraine under the guise of Turkish products was discovered. This is reported by UNN referring to the official Telegram channel of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

Details

As reported by the BEB, detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in the Kyiv region seized 43 tons of synthetic rubber produced at an Iranian enterprise, the main office of which is located in Moscow.

Detectives of the TU BEB in the Kyiv region arrested 43 tons of synthetic rubber, actually produced at the factory of an Iranian company, whose office is located in Moscow

– the report says.

During the investigation, it turned out that false documents were used when importing these products to Ukraine.

It was established that during the import of rubber to Ukraine, the defendants forged documents, indicating Turkey as the country of origin of the goods

– noted in the BEB.

The attackers used legal data from both Ukrainian enterprises and a foreign structure from the Czech Republic.

During the inspection of the goods, customs officers found signs of origin from Iran.

During the customs inspection of two batches of goods declared as polybutadiene rubber from Turkey, the capital's customs officers found discrepancies. In particular, the country code of the manufacturer – IR (Iran) was indicated on the pallets with briquetted rubber

– reported in the Bureau.

In addition, the labeling confirmed the origin from an Iranian company.

The heat-shrink film in which the goods were wrapped had a barcode registered in the international system for a company from Iran

– added in the BEB.

Detectives found out that this company is engaged in petrochemistry and is under international sanctions.

BEB detectives found that the company specializes in the production of petrochemical products, including synthetic rubber. Its production facilities are located directly in Iran, and its main office is in Moscow. In addition, it is under US sanctions

 – noted in the message.

Within the framework of the investigation, a batch of goods for polybutadiene rubber with a total value of more than UAH 12 million 700 thousand was seized.

More than 5,000 Apple gadgets are smuggled into Ukraine every day - the state loses billions20.05.25, 18:40 • 3236 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Kyiv Oblast
Czech Republic
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Iran
