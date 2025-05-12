$400 Million in Powder: Australia Dismantles Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Scheme and Seizes Over a Ton of Cocaine

Australian authorities have seized more than a ton of cocaine worth $400 million. Five men were arrested during the operation, which took place on May 9. This was reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

In a joint press release, the New South Wales Police and the Australian Federal Police said they received information about a suspicious boat purchase for a large sum of cash in late April, so they began tracking the vessel's movements and identifying those involved.

According to the agencies, they monitored the vessel's activity as it traveled north through Nelson Bay and Port Macquarie. When the boat returned to shore on Friday, May 9, authorities began intercepting it.

More than a ton of cocaine worth nearly $400 million was seized off the coast of Australia during a drug operation that ended with the arrest of five men on Friday, - local authorities said.

According to the country's authorities, there were approximately 1,110 blocks of cocaine weighing a total of 1.039 tons on board the vessel.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, were arrested on board. Three more dealers - 28, 29 and 35 years old - were arrested on the shore after investigators stopped two vehicles in which they were trying to escape.

Australia's vast coastline is attracting organized crime groups who are trying to take advantage of this by trying to import drugs by boat. The bad news for them is that the AFP will continue to work with our partners to combat organized crime syndicates who mistakenly believe they can act with impunity, - said AFP Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dametto.

According to the publication, the two men arrested on the boat were charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of drugs, while the three men arrested on the shore were charged with participating in the supply of a large commercial quantity of drugs. All five were charged with participating in a criminal group.

All five men appeared in court but were denied bail. Investigators are working to learn more about the origin of the drugs and the group's likely accomplices, the publication said.

