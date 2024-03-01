4 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

On the night of March 1, the Defense Forces destroyed four of the four Shahed attack UAVs that the enemy used to attack Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday, UNN reports.

Reportedly, on the night of March 1, 2024, the enemy attacked with 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk and Belgorod regions and 4 Shahed strike UAVs (from the areas of Prymorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk - Russian Federation).

As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, mobile firing groups of the Defense Forces destroyed 4 "shahids" in Kharkiv and Dnipro regions - ," reads the message of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

russians attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery: 72-year-old man wounded