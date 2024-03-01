$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27575 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 99786 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65180 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 262917 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225665 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188752 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229212 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251164 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157135 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372046 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

4 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27938 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the destruction of 4 Shahed attack drones over the territory of Ukraine on the night of March 1.

4 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

On the night of March 1, the Defense Forces destroyed four of the four Shahed attack UAVs that the enemy used to attack Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday, UNN reports

Reportedly, on the night of March 1, 2024, the enemy attacked with 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk and Belgorod regions and 4 Shahed strike UAVs (from the areas of Prymorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk - Russian Federation).

 As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, mobile firing groups of the Defense Forces destroyed 4 "shahids" in Kharkiv and Dnipro regions

- ," reads the message of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

russians attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery: 72-year-old man wounded29.02.24, 19:17 • 26022 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Shahed 129
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
Kharkiv
