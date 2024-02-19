3rd Brigade reports missing soldiers in Avdiivka

The Third Separate Assault Brigade has missing persons in Avdiivka. The brigade's press officer Oleksandr Borodin told this on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

As for the captured soldiers from the brigade, he said there is no confirmed information yet.

"During the fighting, there were both wounded and, unfortunately, missing people, because the Russian army used guided aerial bombs. This is a powerful weapon when people are simply falling asleep. But so far there are no confirmed prisoners from our brigade," Borodin said.

According to him, the brigade's fighters retreated to prepared defensive positions.

"We have an area of responsibility to which we have withdrawn. This is a prepared defense line. Everything went according to plan. This is a large theater of operations, and it is difficult for me to assess the defense line of our neighbors. As for our defense lines, they are already working, they are already engaged. I don't see any problems," Borodin said.

He added that it is relatively quiet on the defense line where the Third Assault Brigade units are currently stationed, compared to Avdiivka.

"The enemy is trying to advance, but in my subjective opinion, it is more of a reconnaissance by combat. They are trying to understand the weaknesses in the new defense line. There are no comprehensive offensive actions now," Borodin said.

Occupants promised to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Zenit, but instead shot them dead - statement of the 110th Brigade

Addendum

Earlier, the Ukrainian monitoring project DeepState reportedthat Russians shot 6 captured Ukrainian soldiers at the Muzei position (on Zenit).

A pre-trial investigation into the shootings of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele has been launched .