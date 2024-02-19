ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
3rd Brigade reports missing soldiers in Avdiivka

3rd Brigade reports missing soldiers in Avdiivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31540 views

The Third Separate Assault Brigade reported missing soldiers in Avdiivka during fighting where Russian forces used guided bombs, resulting in injuries and missing persons, although no confirmed prisoners from the brigade were reported.

The Third Separate Assault Brigade has missing persons in Avdiivka. The brigade's press officer Oleksandr Borodin told this on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

As for the captured soldiers from the brigade, he said there is no confirmed information yet.

"During the fighting, there were both wounded and, unfortunately, missing people, because the Russian army used guided aerial bombs. This is a powerful weapon when people are simply falling asleep. But so far there are no confirmed prisoners from our brigade," Borodin said.

According to him, the brigade's fighters retreated to prepared defensive positions.

"We have an area of responsibility to which we have withdrawn. This is a prepared defense line. Everything went according to plan. This is a large theater of operations, and it is difficult for me to assess the defense line of our neighbors. As for our defense lines, they are already working, they are already engaged. I don't see any problems," Borodin said.

He added that it is relatively quiet on the defense line where the Third Assault Brigade units are currently stationed, compared to Avdiivka.

"The enemy is trying to advance, but in my subjective opinion, it is more of a reconnaissance by combat. They are trying to understand the weaknesses in the new defense line. There are no comprehensive offensive actions now," Borodin said.

Occupants promised to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Zenit, but instead shot them dead - statement of the 110th Brigade19.02.24, 20:41 • 108387 views

Addendum

Earlier, the Ukrainian monitoring project DeepState reportedthat Russians shot 6 captured Ukrainian soldiers at the Muzei position (on Zenit).

A pre-trial investigation into the shootings of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele has been launched .

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka

