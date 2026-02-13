$42.990.04
38 Verkhovna Rada deputies 'fell ill' and are on IVs due to infection - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

38 Verkhovna Rada deputies have fallen ill with an infection, as reported by Halyna Tretyakova. The cause of the mass health deterioration could be rotavirus.

38 Verkhovna Rada deputies 'fell ill' and are on IVs due to infection - MP

As a result of an infection in the Verkhovna Rada, 38 deputies were put on an IV drip. This was reported on Facebook by Halyna Tretiakova, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction, according to UNN.

Details

The MP herself noted that, unlike a number of her colleagues, she did not fall ill. She added that all 38 deputies were healthy the day before.

Why did the press service of the Verkhovna Rada come out with a clumsy excuse if no investigation has been conducted and the consequences are not clear? If it's a rotavirus, then why are the relatives of the sick people's deputies healthy?

- the post says.

Tretiakova also commented on the reaction of certain Telegram channels regarding this matter.

Someone really benefits from reputationally destroying the legislative body, which, despite everything, works. In fact, the reputation of Verkhovna Rada deputies has been systematically destroyed for all 34 years of independence.

- the post says.

Recall

On February 12, the health of several dozen people's deputies simultaneously and sharply deteriorated. One of the working versions is possible food poisoning.

Due to this incident, inspections began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen. Later, the press service of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reported that rotavirus could have been the cause of the sharp and mass deterioration of the health of people's deputies on February 12.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsHealth
Social network
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada