Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 59316 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 186869 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 98103 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 93068 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 94045 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 76556 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 60162 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 57110 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 215803 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 110348 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Publications
Exclusives
38 clashes on the front: most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

The total number of combat engagements on the front reached 38. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian occupiers made 15 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers, and enemy aircraft launched four strikes.

38 clashes on the front: most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 38. On the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 15 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

On the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four enemy attacks took place today, one combat engagement is still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 130 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

On the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the areas of Lyptsi and Starytsia settlements, combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Kupyansk direction, the attack of Russian occupiers in the area of Holubivka continues.

On the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novyi Myr, Torske, Serebryanka settlements. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted active operations.

On the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the area of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of Dyliivka and Toretsk, another combat engagement is ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 15 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne settlements and in the direction of Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 13 attacks. Enemy aviation carried out air strikes on the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Bilytske settlements.

On the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one assault by enemy troops in the area of Shevchenko settlement.

On the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

On the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place near Kamianske today, in addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka, Plavni, and Prymorske.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Tyahynka and Lviv, and did not conduct assault operations.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
