38 clashes on the front: most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 38. On the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 15 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

On the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four enemy attacks took place today, one combat engagement is still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 130 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

On the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the areas of Lyptsi and Starytsia settlements, combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Kupyansk direction, the attack of Russian occupiers in the area of Holubivka continues.

On the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novyi Myr, Torske, Serebryanka settlements. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted active operations.

On the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the area of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of Dyliivka and Toretsk, another combat engagement is ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 15 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne settlements and in the direction of Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 13 attacks. Enemy aviation carried out air strikes on the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Bilytske settlements.

On the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one assault by enemy troops in the area of Shevchenko settlement.

On the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

On the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place near Kamianske today, in addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka, Plavni, and Prymorske.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Tyahynka and Lviv, and did not conduct assault operations.

