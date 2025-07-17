$41.820.01
36 out of 64 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2256 views

On the night of July 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 64 attack UAVs, of which 59 were of the Shahed type, 36 were shot down. The main blow fell on the Dnipropetrovsk region, 23 UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations.

36 out of 64 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Russia launched 64 drones at Ukraine overnight, 36 were shot down, but 23 hit five locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 17, the enemy attacked with 64 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia (59 of them were "Shaheds").

"The main direction of the strike is Dnipropetrovsk region," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 08:30, 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by air defense in the north and east of the country. In addition, 5 imitation drones were lost/suppressed by EW

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"23 UAVs were recorded to have hit 5 locations," the report says.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

