3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Grammy nominee and chart-topping singer, 3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold, shocked with the admission that doctors diagnosed him with stage four cancer. But he said he is "not afraid" of the disease. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

The singer said he has kidney cancer that has metastasized to his lungs. He discovered the disease after feeling unwell in recent weeks and decided to get a checkup with doctors.

I went to the hospital, got checked out, and I was actually diagnosed with kidney cancer that had metastasized to my lungs. It's stage four, and it's not very good. But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I'm not afraid, I'm really honestly not afraid at all - Brad Arnold said in a video he shared.

Due to the frontman's serious illness, the band 3 Doors Down canceled their previously planned summer tour.

Formed in Mississippi, 3 Doors Down broke into the US rock scene in 2000 with their debut single Kryptonite, which Arnold wrote as a teenager in math class at school. It reached number 3 on the US charts and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song.

The debut album The Better Life was just as successful and eventually went platinum seven times. Their third and fourth albums, Seventeen Days in 2005 and the self-titled album in 2008, reached number one on the US charts.

Arnold is the only founding member of the band who remains in the creative team. Bassist Todd Harrell was replaced after being convicted of manslaughter in a 2013 car accident. And guitarist Matt Roberts, who left the band in 2012 to focus on his health, died of an overdose in 2016.

Arnold had his own struggles with addiction and alcohol, but believed that his sobriety since 2016 was supported by his Christian faith.

