3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning
12:19 PM • 570 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 2964 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 16075 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 24952 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 31642 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

08:51 AM • 32963 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 49177 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

07:22 AM • 46247 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 49777 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 61365 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 55864 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 59548 views

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM • 35683 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 71876 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 29868 views
A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 16076 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 31642 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 71930 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 104125 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
May 7, 10:29 AM • 141282 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 15846 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 29909 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 49374 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 80423 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 129638 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3922 views

Brad Arnold announced that he has kidney cancer that has metastasized to his lungs. Due to the illness, the band canceled their summer tour.

3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Grammy nominee and chart-topping singer, 3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold, shocked with the admission that doctors diagnosed him with stage four cancer. But he said he is "not afraid" of the disease. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The singer said he has kidney cancer that has metastasized to his lungs. He discovered the disease after feeling unwell in recent weeks and decided to get a checkup with doctors.

I went to the hospital, got checked out, and I was actually diagnosed with kidney cancer that had metastasized to my lungs. It's stage four, and it's not very good. But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I'm not afraid, I'm really honestly not afraid at all

- Brad Arnold said in a video he shared.

Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne has died at the age of 43 from a rare form of cancer17.03.25, 10:19 • 99378 views

Due to the frontman's serious illness, the band 3 Doors Down canceled their previously planned summer tour.

Supplement

Formed in Mississippi, 3 Doors Down broke into the US rock scene in 2000 with their debut single Kryptonite, which Arnold wrote as a teenager in math class at school. It reached number 3 on the US charts and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song.

Val Kilmer, the movie star who played Batman and Jim Morrison, has died at the age of 6502.04.25, 08:25 • 7500 views

The debut album The Better Life was just as successful and eventually went platinum seven times. Their third and fourth albums, Seventeen Days in 2005 and the self-titled album in 2008, reached number one on the US charts.

Arnold is the only founding member of the band who remains in the creative team. Bassist Todd Harrell was replaced after being convicted of manslaughter in a 2013 car accident. And guitarist Matt Roberts, who left the band in 2012 to focus on his health, died of an overdose in 2016.

Scientists have developed a unique test that will help detect lung cancer at an early stage06.12.24, 11:36 • 15965 views

Arnold had his own struggles with addiction and alcohol, but believed that his sobriety since 2016 was supported by his Christian faith.

Let us remind you

Debby Nelson, rapper Eminem's mother, died at the age of 69 after battling lung cancer. This happened three days before the singer's performance in Abu Dhabi.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
United States
