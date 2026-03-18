286 battles recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

Over the past day, 286 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched 78 air strikes and dropped 257 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 7,466 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,722 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 227 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Orestopil, Prosiana, Mechetne, Ivanivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Vozdvyzhivska, Yehorivka, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Zelena Dibrova, Svitla Dolyna, Liubytske, Barvinivka, Lisne, Veselianka, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three unmanned aerial vehicle control points and three areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place, the enemy launched one air strike, using two aerial bombs, and carried out 121 shelling attacks, 18 of which were with the use of multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 13 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Lyman, Pishchane, and towards Okhrimivka and Bochkovo.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked 18 times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoosinove, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times. They tried to break into Ukrainian defenses towards the settlements of Lyman, Chervonyi Stav, and in the areas of Kolodiazy and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Platonivka, Zakitne, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Minkivka and Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 46 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusynyi Yar, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 72 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Zlahoda, Zelenyi Hai, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 31 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, Zelene, and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements with the enemy took place near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,710 people. The enemy also lost three tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 1,189 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 230 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 18, Russians attacked Ukraine with 147 drones, 128 of which were shot down.