27 people were injured in three days of Russian attacks on Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
During the three days of attacks on Kryvyi Rih, 27 people were injured, 8 of whom are still hospitalized. The condition of those hospitalized is assessed as moderate, while the rest, including a 12-year-old girl, are being treated on an outpatient basis.
In Kryvyi Rih, three days of hostile attacks resulted in 27 casualties, 8 of them hospitalized, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
