26 settlements in Khmelnytsky region are without power due to bad weather

Today, due to deteriorating weather conditions, 26 settlements in Khmelnytsky region were left without electricity, reports Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

As of this morning, 26 settlements (17 of them partially) in Izyaslavska, Polonska and Khmelnytska communities are without electricity due to the deteriorating weather conditions. 4131 household and 225 non-household consumers were left without electricity. Five crews, five units of equipment, and 16 workers are involved in the repairs. - , the statement said.

Earlier, warnedthat due to the cold snap, the Ukrainian power system will face a power shortage starting next week. Therefore, it may be necessary to apply planned power outages.

