Regardless of Russian attacks or cold snap: Ukrenergo says there will be no collapse in the Ukrainian power system

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100788 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111860 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141904 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138863 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176956 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171932 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283816 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178244 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167245 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46450 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35399 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68385 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37468 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57267 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100788 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283816 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236336 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261587 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57267 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141904 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107158 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123223 views
Regardless of Russian attacks or cold snap: Ukrenergo says there will be no collapse in the Ukrainian power system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43681 views

Ukrenergo's CEO assures that Ukraine's power system can withstand massive attacks even in severe frosts, avoiding a complete collapse. Repair and import measures are key to stability.

Ukraine will be able to avoid a collapse in the power system, even if the enemy carries out massive attacks on energy facilities during a period of significant cold snap. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"I am confident that making Ukraine's energy system collapse and, as they said last year: "we will be in the Stone Age" - this will not happen. The enemy will not achieve these goals. They can certainly create discomfort for us, create temporary interruptions in energy supply. But again, we will do our best to minimize these interruptions, if any," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi and added that even at significant sub-zero temperatures, when the power system is operating at its limit, Russia's attacks will not significantly affect its operation.

"This will not be the first time. These are the periods the Russians chose before their massive attacks. We have already been through this about 20 times. This will certainly create additional problems for us. But I am sure that it will be a matter of the duration of possible interruptions in power supply due to damage to some facilities, but there will be no collapse in the power system. The enemy will not achieve this," he said.

Details

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi noted that cold weather is a test for any power system. And in order to go through this period without outages, two conditions must be met.

First, all power units of power plants that are currently undergoing ongoing repairs should be brought back online.

Second, to fully utilize the 1,700 MW of technical import capacity that Ukrenergo opened at the end of last year.

Kudrytskyi also emphasized that every citizen of Ukraine can help the power system and power engineers by saving electricity in the morning and evening hours, when consumption is highest.

Massive Russian attack damages power lines, but energy facilities are intact - Energy Ministry02.01.24, 17:22 • 41714 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

WarEconomy

