Regardless of Russian attacks or cold snap: Ukrenergo says there will be no collapse in the Ukrainian power system

Ukraine will be able to avoid a collapse in the power system, even if the enemy carries out massive attacks on energy facilities during a period of significant cold snap. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"I am confident that making Ukraine's energy system collapse and, as they said last year: "we will be in the Stone Age" - this will not happen. The enemy will not achieve these goals. They can certainly create discomfort for us, create temporary interruptions in energy supply. But again, we will do our best to minimize these interruptions, if any," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi and added that even at significant sub-zero temperatures, when the power system is operating at its limit, Russia's attacks will not significantly affect its operation.

"This will not be the first time. These are the periods the Russians chose before their massive attacks. We have already been through this about 20 times. This will certainly create additional problems for us. But I am sure that it will be a matter of the duration of possible interruptions in power supply due to damage to some facilities, but there will be no collapse in the power system. The enemy will not achieve this," he said.

Details

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi noted that cold weather is a test for any power system. And in order to go through this period without outages, two conditions must be met.

First, all power units of power plants that are currently undergoing ongoing repairs should be brought back online.

Second, to fully utilize the 1,700 MW of technical import capacity that Ukrenergo opened at the end of last year.

Kudrytskyi also emphasized that every citizen of Ukraine can help the power system and power engineers by saving electricity in the morning and evening hours, when consumption is highest.

Massive Russian attack damages power lines, but energy facilities are intact - Energy Ministry