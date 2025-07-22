26 out of 42 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine, another 7 did not reach their targets
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 22, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 42 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones. 26 enemy Shahed-type UAVs were shot down/suppressed, and 9 UAVs hit 3 locations.
Russia launched 42 drones at Ukraine overnight, 26 of them were shot down or suppressed, 7 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 22, the enemy attacked with 42 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 26 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the south and east of the country. In addition, 7 UAVs were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
"9 UAVs hit 3 locations, downed (fragments) fell in 3 locations," the report says.
