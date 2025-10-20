$41.730.10
26 EU countries supported the creation of a Special Tribunal to investigate Russia's crime of aggression - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

26 EU member states have committed to joining the creation of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This brings closer the start of the tribunal's work, which will investigate crimes of aggression.

26 EU countries supported the creation of a Special Tribunal to investigate Russia's crime of aggression - Kallas

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced that today, October 20, 26 European Union member states have committed to joining the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Last week in Kyiv, we announced the allocation of 10 million euros for the creation of a Special Tribunal to investigate crimes of aggression. Today, 26 member states have committed to becoming parties to this tribunal. This brings us one step closer to the tribunal's work beginning.

- Kallas stated.

She noted that all cost estimates are expected, including from the Netherlands, after which the process can move forward. The official emphasized that it was Putin's regime that started this war, and therefore he must be held accountable for its consequences.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the launch of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine will take place in three stages. Currently, the process is at the stage of preparing to conclude an expanded partial agreement on the steering committee of the Special Tribunal.

At the same time, the special tribunal does not claim to address the issue of confiscation as a type of punishment. Everything related to compensation for damages will be decided by the compensation commission and, accordingly, by the international compensation mechanism as a whole.

Alona Utkina

