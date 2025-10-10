$41.400.09
240-million-year-old "dragon" fossil found in China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1604 views

Chinese paleontologists in Guizhou province have unearthed an amazing skeleton of an ancient dinosaur that is very similar in structure to a dragon.

240-million-year-old "dragon" fossil found in China

An impressive fossil of a creature resembling a mythical Chinese dragon has been found by paleontologists in China's Guizhou province. The reptile, known as Dinocephalosaurus orientalis, lived about 240 million years ago during the Triassic period and had an unusually long neck, unlike any other known marine animal. This is reported by IDR, writes UNN.

Details

The discovery was published in the scientific journal Earth and Environmental Science Transactions of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and became a real sensation in the world of paleontology. The almost complete skeleton of the reptile, about 5 meters long, was preserved in excellent condition – so much so that scientists were able to examine not only the bone structure, but also the remains of its stomach contents. This made it possible to establish that Dinocephalosaurus was an active marine predator that hunted fish and other prey.

Read. Archaeologists discover oldest blue pigment in Europe, changing understanding of Paleolithic art.

One of the most amazing features of the creature is its neck – it consisted of 32 vertebrae, which made it longer than the torso and tail combined. This structure allowed the reptile to quickly extend its neck to unexpectedly attack prey in the water.

For the first time, we can see this incredible creature in its entirety. It truly resembles a long, snake-like, mythical Chinese dragon. We are confident that Dinocephalosaurus orientalis will capture the imagination of the whole world 

— said Dr. Nick Fraser from the National Museum of Scotland.

The reptile's body had a streamlined, torpedo-like shape, and its limbs had transformed into flippers – a sign of complete adaptation to aquatic life. Unlike some ancient species, Dinocephalosaurus could not move on land: it lived and reproduced in water.

Dr. Stephan Spikman, an expert on marine reptiles, notes that this creature differs from other ancient predators, including Tanystropheus, which was previously considered its relative.

Dinocephalosaurus had significantly more vertebrae in both its neck and torso. In addition, it was viviparous – that is, it gave birth to live young, rather than laying eggs. This indicates its deep adaptation to an oceanic lifestyle 

— Spikman noted.

Scientists believe that this structure helped the animal stealthily approach prey, bending its neck at different angles, and then instantly extending it forward to catch fish.

Despite the fact that the species Dinocephalosaurus orientalis was described back in 2003, this new find became the most complete and detailed specimen found in all the years of research. It allowed scientists to clarify its place on the evolutionary tree – it is now classified in its own family Dinocephalosauridae, which emphasizes its uniqueness among Triassic marine reptiles.

Read. 1-million-year-old skull found may indicate earlier human origin.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
China