225 houses damaged, 23 families need resettlement: consequences of the night attack on Kyiv on August 28

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, more than 5,400 windows were broken, and 23 families need resettlement. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

According to the information summarized in the evening, 225 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Along with non-residential buildings, garages, yards, and public buildings, there is damage in all districts of the capital. The districts reported that they have already counted more than 5,400 (!) broken windows and window blocks. Almost 4,000 of them are in the Holosiivskyi district. - Tkachenko reported in his Telegram.

According to him, almost 800 people and 162 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences during the day. The State Emergency Service, together with utility workers, removed more than 2060 cubic meters of debris and fragments from the damaged sites.

"Currently, our services are focused on helping people. During the day, headquarters were deployed in Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. People also sought assistance in Desnianskyi and Solomianskyi districts. 548 applications were received for the payment of UAH 10,000. 13 applications were submitted by victims for the payment of UAH 40,000 (+ UAH 20,000 monthly). These are Kyiv residents whose housing is currently uninhabitable. In total, 23 families currently need resettlement, and options are offered to everyone, as there is a fund for this," the official added.

As Tkachenko noted, search and rescue operations are ongoing at the main location in the Darnytskyi district and will continue throughout the night.

There are people with whom there has been no contact since the attack. Therefore, unfortunately, the number of confirmed deaths will increase. - stated the head of the KCMA in his post.

He noted that the work of rescuers at most locations has been completed.

Recall

The death toll from the night missile and drone attack on Kyiv on August 28 increased to 22 people. The rescue operation is ongoing, and numerous destructions have been recorded in seven districts of the capital.

About 100 objects in 7 districts of Kyiv: KMVA reported on the consequences of the night attack