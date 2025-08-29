$41.320.08
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 16555 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 30573 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 98489 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 53212 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 66611 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 106696 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 120342 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 103921 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 116587 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84109 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Publications
Exclusives
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
03:40 PM • 16558 views
225 houses damaged, 23 families need resettlement: consequences of the night attack on Kyiv on August 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, and over 5,400 windows were broken. 23 families need resettlement, and housing options are being offered to them.

225 houses damaged, 23 families need resettlement: consequences of the night attack on Kyiv on August 28

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, more than 5,400 windows were broken, and 23 families need resettlement. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

According to the information summarized in the evening, 225 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Along with non-residential buildings, garages, yards, and public buildings, there is damage in all districts of the capital. The districts reported that they have already counted more than 5,400 (!) broken windows and window blocks. Almost 4,000 of them are in the Holosiivskyi district.

- Tkachenko reported in his Telegram.

According to him, almost 800 people and 162 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences during the day. The State Emergency Service, together with utility workers, removed more than 2060 cubic meters of debris and fragments from the damaged sites.

"Currently, our services are focused on helping people. During the day, headquarters were deployed in Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. People also sought assistance in Desnianskyi and Solomianskyi districts. 548 applications were received for the payment of UAH 10,000. 13 applications were submitted by victims for the payment of UAH 40,000 (+ UAH 20,000 monthly). These are Kyiv residents whose housing is currently uninhabitable. In total, 23 families currently need resettlement, and options are offered to everyone, as there is a fund for this," the official added.

As Tkachenko noted, search and rescue operations are ongoing at the main location in the Darnytskyi district and will continue throughout the night.

There are people with whom there has been no contact since the attack. Therefore, unfortunately, the number of confirmed deaths will increase.

- stated the head of the KCMA in his post.

He noted that the work of rescuers at most locations has been completed.

Recall

The death toll from the night missile and drone attack on Kyiv on August 28 increased to 22 people. The rescue operation is ongoing, and numerous destructions have been recorded in seven districts of the capital.

About 100 objects in 7 districts of Kyiv: KMVA reported on the consequences of the night attack

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv