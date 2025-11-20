22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack on high-rise buildings, the whereabouts of 22 people are still unknown - they are still being searched for, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Our rescuers worked all night in Ternopil, and search and rescue operations are still ongoing. The whereabouts of 22 people are unknown - their search continues - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, more than 230 rescuers from nine regions of Ukraine are involved in the work.

"In some areas, it is only possible to work manually due to severe destruction and fragmentation of structures. This complicates the search. As of now, 26 people are known to have died, including three children. My condolences to the families and friends," the President said.

At the same time, the Head of State expressed gratitude to "all our people who have been working on the spot almost around the clock." "Rescuers, medics, police - I thank each and every one of you. It is extremely important that in such difficult days, despite all of Russia's attacks, all the terror, our people always know that they can count on rescue and help," he emphasized.