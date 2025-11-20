$42.090.00
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9586 views

After the Russian strike on high-rise buildings in Ternopil, 22 people remain missing, and search operations are ongoing. President Zelenskyy reported 26 dead, including three children.

22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack on high-rise buildings, the whereabouts of 22 people are still unknown - they are still being searched for, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Our rescuers worked all night in Ternopil, and search and rescue operations are still ongoing. The whereabouts of 22 people are unknown - their search continues

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Searches for people continue in Ternopil after Russian strike: what the work site looks like now20.11.25, 08:19 • 1944 views

According to him, more than 230 rescuers from nine regions of Ukraine are involved in the work.

"In some areas, it is only possible to work manually due to severe destruction and fragmentation of structures. This complicates the search. As of now, 26 people are known to have died, including three children. My condolences to the families and friends," the President said.

Death toll in Ternopil rises to 26, including three children - police19.11.25, 21:02 • 5444 views

At the same time, the Head of State expressed gratitude to "all our people who have been working on the spot almost around the clock." "Rescuers, medics, police - I thank each and every one of you. It is extremely important that in such difficult days, despite all of Russia's attacks, all the terror, our people always know that they can count on rescue and help," he emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Ternopil