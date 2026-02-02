20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"

The film will be released on May 1 and will bring back the legendary cast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the film's trailer.

Details

It should be noted that the sequel is released 20 years after the film's premiere. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return to their roles, once again immersing viewers in the world of New York's fashion industry and the editorial office of "Runway" glossy magazine.

In the sequel, editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly faces serious challenges that threaten the future of the glossy publication. Unexpectedly, the role of her former assistant Emily becomes crucial — she is now a successful entrepreneur in the fashion industry. It is her influence and resources that force Miranda to seek support to restore the magazine's former authority.

Wendy Finerman produced the film, and Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and Aline Brosh McKenna served as executive producers.

The film "The Devil Wears Prada" is based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. The publication was released in 2003. The first film adaptation made a real splash in 2006 and became a cult film about the behind-the-scenes world of high fashion.

Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screen