205 battles in 24 hours, a quarter - in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June
06:00 AM • 15905 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 39711 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 87537 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 94289 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 105631 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 98939 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170223 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73525 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 198670 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 240736 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
91%
744mm
Popular news

Transfer of the Russian Federation's "memorandum" on ceasefire: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that the Russians will "bring a cat in a bag"

May 28, 09:55 PM • 6530 views

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

May 29, 12:27 AM • 23729 views

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 5188 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

02:03 AM • 61076 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

02:35 AM • 31836 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 15905 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 120484 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 198670 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 209287 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 213932 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Friedrich Merz

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Kyiv

Vatican City

Berlin

Dnieper

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 1856 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 76548 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 137413 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 76414 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 78781 views
Actual

T-72

Financial Times

Facebook

YouTube

Kh-101

205 battles in 24 hours, a quarter - in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

205 combat clashes were recorded on the front line last day. Most attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the operation in the Kursk direction continues.

205 battles in 24 hours, a quarter - in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

More than a quarter of the 205 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky direction, the operation in the Kursk direction continues, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 205 combat engagements were recorded during the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and 93 air strikes, dropping 176 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,430 shellings, including 158 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 3,279 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces inflicted damage on 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one control point of unmanned aerial vehicles and two artillery means of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Starytsa, Vovchansk and Krasny Perший.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Zagryzove and Zeleny Gai.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times, trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Nadiya, Hrekivka, in the Serebryansky forest, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Karpivka, Serednye, Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 15 times in the direction of Markovo, Predtechiny and near Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, Druzhba and in the direction of Pleshchiyivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 54 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Mirne, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove and in the direction of the settlements of Zorya, Oleksiivka, Rusyn Yar, Novomykolaivka, Yablunivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks during the past day in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Voskresenki and Odradne.

There were no combat clashes in the Hulyaypilsky direction last day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces six times near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove, Novodanylivka and Robotine.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine, as indicated, continue the operation in the Kursk direction.

"Over the past day, 33 combat engagements took place in this direction, the enemy launched 20 air strikes, dropping 38 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 205 shellings, four of which were from a reactive volley fire system," the statement said.

Enemy losses: more than a thousand occupiers and 31 artillery systems were eliminated in a day29.05.25, 08:03 • 1514 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Brent
$65.34
Bitcoin
$107,897.60
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,296.55
Ethereum
$2,725.72