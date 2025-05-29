205 battles in 24 hours, a quarter - in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

More than a quarter of the 205 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky direction, the operation in the Kursk direction continues, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 205 combat engagements were recorded during the past day - reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and 93 air strikes, dropping 176 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,430 shellings, including 158 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 3,279 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces inflicted damage on 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one control point of unmanned aerial vehicles and two artillery means of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Starytsa, Vovchansk and Krasny Perший.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Zagryzove and Zeleny Gai.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times, trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Nadiya, Hrekivka, in the Serebryansky forest, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Karpivka, Serednye, Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 15 times in the direction of Markovo, Predtechiny and near Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, Druzhba and in the direction of Pleshchiyivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 54 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Mirne, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove and in the direction of the settlements of Zorya, Oleksiivka, Rusyn Yar, Novomykolaivka, Yablunivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks during the past day in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Voskresenki and Odradne.

There were no combat clashes in the Hulyaypilsky direction last day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces six times near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove, Novodanylivka and Robotine.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine, as indicated, continue the operation in the Kursk direction.

"Over the past day, 33 combat engagements took place in this direction, the enemy launched 20 air strikes, dropping 38 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 205 shellings, four of which were from a reactive volley fire system," the statement said.

Enemy losses: more than a thousand occupiers and 31 artillery systems were eliminated in a day