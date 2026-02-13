$43.030.06
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
2025 became the deadliest year for Ukrainians since the start of the full-scale invasion - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In 2025, Russians killed at least 2,919 civilians and wounded 17,775, an increase of 12% and 25% respectively compared to 2024. Drone strikes caused the majority of civilian casualties.

2025 became the deadliest year for Ukrainians since the start of the full-scale invasion - ISW

Available independent reports continue to indicate that 2025 was the deadliest year for Ukrainian citizens since Russia's full-scale invasion. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) project, Russians killed at least 2,919 civilians and wounded 17,775 in 2025 – an increase of 12% and 25% respectively, compared to 2024.

Drone strikes killed at least 1,376 civilians and wounded at least 10,089 – more casualties than from all other types of weapons combined, and almost three times the level of civilian casualties from drone strikes in 2024.

- analysts quote CIT data.

It is indicated that these figures are consistent with the findings of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and a European government report on civilian casualties in 2025 dated January 12. Thus, the UN noted that Russian strikes on territories controlled by Ukraine caused 97 percent of the total number of civilian casualties in 2025.

The increase in civilian casualties is notable despite the absence of large-scale hostilities in the Kherson direction. Russian forces widely use the tactic of "human safari" in the Kherson region, using tactical drones, especially FPV, to strike civilians and civilian infrastructure.

- the article says.

ISW also indicates that Russian forces "have integrated the deliberate infliction of harm on civilians into their broader pattern of battlefield air interdiction operations."

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that he would not conclude any agreement with Russia if it was bad for Ukraine. He is ready to continue the fight to ensure a dignified and lasting peace.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Institute for the Study of War
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy