184 combat engagements in 24 hours: the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

184 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 51, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 65 air strikes, dropping 99 KABs. In addition, it carried out 5484 attacks, including 188 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used over 2900 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted twenty-six strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, destroyed four UAV control points, three air defense systems and five artillery pieces of the occupier," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, two futile hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

Four occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 12 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, Novosergiivka and Pershotravneve.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked seven times in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Solone, Novovasylivka, Novoyelizavetivka and Yasenove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 27 attacks. The enemy made the main efforts in the areas of Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy made 13 attacks on our positions near Yantarne, Novyi Komar, Novodarivka and in the direction of Constantinople. The enemy was actively using aviation to attack in the area.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions once without success.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery and UAVs in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Ukrainian defense forces continue their operation in the Kursk region. Enemy aircraft strikes with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Russia. At present, there are eight air strikes involving 14 guided missile systems and 445 artillery attacks. Ukrainian troops repelled 47 attacks of the invading army in this direction over the past day," the report says.

The Ukrainian defense forces, as stated, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

