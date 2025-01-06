184 combat engagements in 24 hours: the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40886 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145034 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126032 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133728 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169756 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110390 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163114 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104420 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113938 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91784 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129093 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127760 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89852 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100709 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145034 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169756 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163114 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180150 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127760 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129093 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142460 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134122 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151340 views
184 combat engagements in 24 hours: the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30282 views

Over the last day, 184 combat engagements were registered, the enemy launched 3 missile and 65 air strikes. Most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector - 51 attacks.

184 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 51, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

In total, 184 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 65 air strikes, dropping 99 KABs. In addition, it carried out 5484 attacks, including 188 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used over 2900 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted twenty-six strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, destroyed four UAV control points, three air defense systems and five artillery pieces of the occupier," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, two futile hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

Four occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 12 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, Novosergiivka and Pershotravneve.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked seven times in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Solone, Novovasylivka, Novoyelizavetivka and Yasenove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 27 attacks. The enemy made the main efforts in the areas of Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy made 13 attacks on our positions near Yantarne, Novyi Komar, Novodarivka and in the direction of Constantinople. The enemy was actively using aviation to attack in the area.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions once without success.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery and UAVs in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Ukrainian defense forces continue their operation in the Kursk region. Enemy aircraft strikes with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Russia. At present, there are eight air strikes involving 14 guided missile systems and 445 artillery attacks. Ukrainian troops repelled 47 attacks of the invading army in this direction over the past day," the report says.

The Ukrainian defense forces, as stated, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Russian losses over the day: January 6: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 1550 occupants - General Staff06.01.25, 07:29 • 27672 views

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

