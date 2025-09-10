18-year-old driver without license and intoxicated crashed into a pole in Kyiv

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 6638 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 10568 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 14184 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 17933 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 44480 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 64779 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 53592 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 32271 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 36604 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM • 24495 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
44%
755mm
Popular news
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 34205 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 40684 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 38142 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 30995 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 27458 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 6600 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 44457 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 31113 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 64751 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 53575 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 2488 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 73140 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 67135 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 63484 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 132011 views
Actual
Financial Times
TikTok
Mi-8
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Facebook

18-year-old driver without license and intoxicated crashed into a pole in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

In Kyiv, an 18-year-old guy without a driver's license, while intoxicated (0.98 ppm), crashed a BMW into an electric pole. There were no casualties, administrative materials were drawn up.

18-year-old driver without license and intoxicated crashed into a pole in Kyiv

An 18-year-old driver underwent a Dräger test, which showed a result of 0.98 per mille. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Kyiv.

Details

In the Podilskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, a road accident occurred involving a BMW and an 18-year-old young man who lost control and crashed into an electricity pole.

Kyiv police arrived at the scene and confirmed a number of important facts for the investigation of this accident.

  • The 18-year-old driver had never obtained a driver's license;
    • the young man got behind the wheel while intoxicated;
      • the Dräger test showed a result of 0.98 per mille.

        It was also found that the man did not require medical assistance after the accident.

        Patrol officers drew up relevant administrative materials against the offender and suspended him from driving.

        Recall

        A road accident occurred on the Darnytskyi Bridge in Kyiv involving a Toyota Highlander SUV. According to the capital's police, as a result of the accident, the 18-year-old driver suffered the amputation of both legs.

        A high-profile road accident occurred on November 5, 2023, in Shpola. According to law enforcement officers, a 17-year-old boy ran over child cyclists

        In the village of Dubivtsi, Kitsman district, a few years ago, an 18-year-old driver, driving a Renault Megane car, lost control and collided with the wall of a house.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Crimes and emergenciesAuto
        Electricity
        National Police of Ukraine
        Kyiv