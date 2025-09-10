18-year-old driver without license and intoxicated crashed into a pole in Kyiv

An 18-year-old driver underwent a Dräger test, which showed a result of 0.98 per mille. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Kyiv.

Details

In the Podilskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, a road accident occurred involving a BMW and an 18-year-old young man who lost control and crashed into an electricity pole.

Kyiv police arrived at the scene and confirmed a number of important facts for the investigation of this accident.

The 18-year-old driver had never obtained a driver's license;

the young man got behind the wheel while intoxicated;

the Dräger test showed a result of 0.98 per mille.

It was also found that the man did not require medical assistance after the accident.

Patrol officers drew up relevant administrative materials against the offender and suspended him from driving.

