176 Ukrainians evacuated from Israel to Egypt, evacuation from Iran ongoing - Zelensky

On the eve of US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Ukrainian diplomats and the HUR successfully evacuated 176 citizens of Ukraine and partner countries from Israel to Egypt. In addition, evacuation from Iran to Azerbaijan is underway. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

“On the eve of active actions by the United States regarding nuclear program facilities in Iran, Ukrainian diplomats and the HUR carried out an important stage of evacuation of citizens of Ukraine and partner states from the danger zone: 176 people were evacuated from Israel to Egypt, and evacuation from Iran to Azerbaijan is also underway,” the post says.

He added that Sybiha reported on the work of Ukrainian embassies in the region and the implementation of evacuation measures.

"Among the people evacuated by Ukraine are citizens of Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, and the USA," the President noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine responds to every appeal and continues evacuation measures. He instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and intelligence to provide all opportunities for the necessary protection of our people in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to his words, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.