176 Ukrainians evacuated from Israel to Egypt, evacuation from Iran ongoing - Zelensky

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Exclusive
07:59 AM • 11362 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 54989 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 81710 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 140406 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 100113 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 126544 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 234013 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 195489 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 93871 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95859 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Iran avoided damage from US strikes by preemptively removing materials from nuclear facilities - BBCJune 22, 02:28 AM • 12765 views
US strike on Iran: Israel's reaction emergesJune 22, 02:59 AM • 14134 views
UN makes urgent statement regarding US strikes on IranJune 22, 03:46 AM • 11888 views
A resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network in Sumy: detailsJune 22, 05:47 AM • 15163 views
Iran says true war "starts right now" after US strike - MediaJune 22, 06:07 AM • 17257 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 140406 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 234013 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 195489 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 126821 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 176206 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 27113 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 54935 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 36130 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 41833 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 50034 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

176 Ukrainians evacuated from Israel to Egypt, evacuation from Iran ongoing - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

President Zelenskyy announced the completion of the evacuation of 176 Ukrainians from Israel to Egypt. An operation is currently underway to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Iran.

176 Ukrainians evacuated from Israel to Egypt, evacuation from Iran ongoing - Zelensky

On the eve of US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Ukrainian diplomats and the HUR successfully evacuated 176 citizens of Ukraine and partner countries from Israel to Egypt. In addition, evacuation from Iran to Azerbaijan is underway. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

“On the eve of active actions by the United States regarding nuclear program facilities in Iran, Ukrainian diplomats and the HUR carried out an important stage of evacuation of citizens of Ukraine and partner states from the danger zone: 176 people were evacuated from Israel to Egypt, and evacuation from Iran to Azerbaijan is also underway,” the post says.

He added that Sybiha reported on the work of Ukrainian embassies in the region and the implementation of evacuation measures.

"Among the people evacuated by Ukraine are citizens of Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, and the USA," the President noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine responds to every appeal and continues evacuation measures. He instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and intelligence to provide all opportunities for the necessary protection of our people in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

Addition

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to his words, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Israel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Egypt
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9