05:38 PM • 15612 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 19959 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 20302 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 24903 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 27830 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 58808 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 37248 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32929 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36492 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58856 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
173 combat engagements took place at the front, invaders used 1846 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

173 combat engagements were recorded at the front, the enemy launched one missile and 42 air strikes. The occupiers used 1846 kamikaze drones and carried out 3450 shellings.

173 combat engagements took place at the front, invaders used 1846 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Currently, 173 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The invaders used 1846 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3450 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile and 42 air strikes, used two missiles, and dropped 64 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 1846 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3450 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. The enemy launched 4 air strikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and carried out 132 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked 15 times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarnoye, Otradnoye, and Krasne Pershe. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

Nine times the aggressor tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks today, six of which are still ongoing. The enemy advanced in the direction of Serednye, Stavky, and near Hrekivka, Derylove, Shandryholove, Kolodiazy, Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and towards Yampil, Dronivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements took place with the enemy in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops today repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 41 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ternove, Novoivanivka, Filiia. Holding back the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 attacks, three combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 156 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed 11 units of automotive equipment, two motorcycles, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles, and a UAV control point; hit two units of automotive equipment, one cannon, and 5 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders have already repelled 32 enemy attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Sichneve, Olhivske, Poltavka. Four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice, in the area of Kamianka and towards Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the occupiers.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Ukraine