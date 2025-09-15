Another 910 soldiers and a lot of equipment lost: the General Staff calculated enemy losses for the day
Kyiv • UNN
On September 14, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 35 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.09.25 amount to 1,095,520 personnel.
On September 14, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 35 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.09.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1095520 (+910) liquidated
- tanks ‒ 11184 (0)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23269 (+2)
- artillery systems ‒ 32784 (+35)
- MLRS ‒ 1488 (+1)
- air defense systems ‒ 1217 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 59409 (+323)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3718 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 61698 (+84)
- special equipment ‒ 3965 (+1)
Data is being updated.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin's goal is the complete occupation of Ukraine.
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine15.09.25, 06:31 • 1258 views