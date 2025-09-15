Another 910 soldiers and a lot of equipment lost: the General Staff calculated enemy losses for the day

$41.310.00
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 17013 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 38807 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 64295 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 99340 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 82743 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 82118 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 45368 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 83121 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 73868 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 40694 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Popular news
US Congress will not consider new sanctions against Russia without Trump's approval - JohnsonSeptember 14, 07:02 PM • 11333 views
Trump: I am not liked by smart peopleSeptember 14, 08:03 PM • 3470 views
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of Poland11:13 PM • 4202 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhoto12:48 AM • 5112 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks01:55 AM • 6634 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 87522 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 59717 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 56572 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 83119 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 53497 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Sergey Brin
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
United States
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 18065 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 25193 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 73868 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 57670 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 106236 views
Bild
9K720 Iskander
The Times
Financial Times
E-6 Mercury

Another 910 soldiers and a lot of equipment lost: the General Staff calculated enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

On September 14, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 35 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.09.25 amount to 1,095,520 personnel.

Another 910 soldiers and a lot of equipment lost: the General Staff calculated enemy losses for the day

On September 14, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 35 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1095520 (+910) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11184 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23269 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32784 (+35)
          • MLRS ‒ 1488 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1217 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 59409 (+323)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3718 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 61698 (+84)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3965 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin's goal is the complete occupation of Ukraine.

                              "Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine15.09.25, 06:31 • 1258 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine