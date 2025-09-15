The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian troops cleared the settlement of Pankivka in Donetsk region, reports UNN.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the operations carried out by the 225th separate assault regiment, the settlement of Pankivka, Donetsk region, was cleared. Glory to Ukraine! - the message says.

Defense Forces cleared Pankivka and surrounding areas of the enemy - "Azov"

Recall

On September 14, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 35 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.