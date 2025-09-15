$41.280.03
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 4284 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 12571 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 17511 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 44171 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 32531 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 30698 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35151 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 57003 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72767 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105709 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian defenders cleared Panivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

The General Staff confirmed the clearing of the settlement of Pankivka in Donetsk region. The operation was carried out by the 225th separate assault regiment.

General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian defenders cleared Panivka

The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian troops cleared the settlement of Pankivka in Donetsk region, reports UNN.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the operations carried out by the 225th separate assault regiment, the settlement of Pankivka, Donetsk region, was cleared. Glory to Ukraine! 

- the message says.

Defense Forces cleared Pankivka and surrounding areas of the enemy - "Azov"15.09.25, 11:44 • 1924 views

Recall

On September 14, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 35 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine