General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian defenders cleared Panivka
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff confirmed the clearing of the settlement of Pankivka in Donetsk region. The operation was carried out by the 225th separate assault regiment.
In the Pokrovsk direction, during the operations carried out by the 225th separate assault regiment, the settlement of Pankivka, Donetsk region, was cleared. Glory to Ukraine!
Recall
On September 14, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 35 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.