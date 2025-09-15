Defense Forces cleared Pankivka and surrounding areas of the enemy - "Azov"

The Defense Forces, as part of the liberation of territories in the Dobropillia direction, cleared Pankivka and adjacent territories of the enemy, reported the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, operating in the operational zone of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", continue to liberate territories in the Dobropillia direction. As a result of coordinated actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine, the settlement of Pankivka and adjacent territories have been cleared of the enemy - stated in the statement of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".

The statement notes that the enemy continues to build up troop groupings. "In order to strengthen the offensive potential, the command of the Russian Armed Forces redeployed additional reserves to the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", consisting of: four infantry brigades and one marine regiment," the statement said.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are making every effort to stop the enemy's advance and prevent a breakthrough in the defense," Azov emphasized.

Ukrainian military liberated the village of Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk region - "Skelya"