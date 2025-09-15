$41.310.00
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Defense Forces cleared Pankivka and surrounding areas of the enemy - "Azov"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared the settlement of Pankivka and the surrounding areas. The enemy is building up its forces, redeploying additional reserves.

Defense Forces cleared Pankivka and surrounding areas of the enemy - "Azov"

The Defense Forces, as part of the liberation of territories in the Dobropillia direction, cleared Pankivka and adjacent territories of the enemy, reported the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, operating in the operational zone of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", continue to liberate territories in the Dobropillia direction. As a result of coordinated actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine, the settlement of Pankivka and adjacent territories have been cleared of the enemy

- stated in the statement of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".

The statement notes that the enemy continues to build up troop groupings. "In order to strengthen the offensive potential, the command of the Russian Armed Forces redeployed additional reserves to the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", consisting of: four infantry brigades and one marine regiment," the statement said.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are making every effort to stop the enemy's advance and prevent a breakthrough in the defense," Azov emphasized.

Ukrainian military liberated the village of Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk region - "Skelya"13.09.25, 02:58 • 10441 view

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine