17 Russian soldiers poisoned by pilaf and shawarma in occupied Mariupol
Kyiv • UNN
In Mariupol, 17 Russian soldiers were poisoned by arsenic food, 13 of them died. Two Asians allegedly treated the occupiers, but Russian sources deny this information.
In Mariupol, 17 Russian soldiers were poisoned by pilaf and shawarma containing arsenic, UNN reports citing the Mariupol City Council.
Details
The report states that 17 Russian soldiers were poisoned in Mariupol under mysterious circumstances. 13 of them died, including three officers, as a result of poisoning from pilaf and shawarma.
The two Asians reportedly said they wanted to "thank" them for their "protection" and treated the occupiers to food containing arsenic. However, Russian sources deny this information, and it is currently impossible to verify it.
Recall
A large transfer of enemy manpower took place yesterday through the temporarily occupied Mariupol. 20 enemy trucks were spotted heading to the Vremivsk direction. The absence of tactical markings on the trucks proves that a new offensive is being prepared.