157 combat engagements recorded on the front, enemy launched over 4.3 thousand drones - General Staff

06:51 PM • 4656 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 8878 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 11274 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 10191 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 12601 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 15797 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 17971 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 19772 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 21019 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 25089 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

UNN Lite
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 306:42 PM • 2900 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideo06:12 PM • 3224 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhoto05:25 PM • 4110 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhoto03:51 PM • 7424 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideoJanuary 30, 01:24 PM • 12047 views
157 combat engagements recorded on the front, enemy launched over 4.3 thousand drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Over the past day, 157 combat engagements took place, the enemy used 4358 kamikaze drones and carried out 3117 shellings. The occupiers were active in three directions, launching missile and air strikes.

157 combat engagements recorded on the front, enemy launched over 4.3 thousand drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 157 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in three directions. As stated in the General Staff's report, the enemy used 4358 kamikaze drones and carried out 3117 shellings, UNN reports.

The enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, 42 air strikes, dropped 106 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4358 kamikaze drones and carried out 3117 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping three guided aerial bombs, carried out 75 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Starytsia, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk and towards Kruhle, Hryhorivka, Fyholivka, Petro-Ivanivka. Ukrainian units repelled 17 attacks, and three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the Kupyansk direction, towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosinove. One more combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven attacks in the area of Zarichne, Tverdokhlibove, and towards Druzhliubivka, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Zakitne and in the area of Dronivka, Yampil, and Sviato-Pokrovske. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 38 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards Ivanivka and Rodynske. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have sharply increased: Europe is concerned about new methods of recruiting Russians – Bloomberg30.01.26, 07:47 • 47453 views

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 59 occupiers and wounded 21; destroyed 52 unmanned aerial vehicles, one control point, 10 units of automotive and two units of special transport, two ground robotic systems, and also hit three units of automotive equipment and eight shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped nine attacks by the occupiers, in the areas of Rybne, Zlahoda, and towards Oleksandrivka and Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, 17 attacks by the occupiers took place - in the area of Huliaipole and towards Zelene, Dobropillia, Huliaipilske, and Olenokostiantynivka. In some locations, battles are still ongoing. Rizdvyanka, Barvinivka, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnyanka, and Charivne suffered enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times, in the area of Stepnohirsk and in the direction of Prymorske. Zarichne suffered an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack.

Number of battles on the front line increased over the 24 hours, Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: General Staff map30.01.26, 08:59 • 3204 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine