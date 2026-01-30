157 combat engagements recorded on the front, enemy launched over 4.3 thousand drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 157 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in three directions. As stated in the General Staff's report, the enemy used 4358 kamikaze drones and carried out 3117 shellings, UNN reports.

The enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, 42 air strikes, dropped 106 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4358 kamikaze drones and carried out 3117 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping three guided aerial bombs, carried out 75 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Starytsia, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk and towards Kruhle, Hryhorivka, Fyholivka, Petro-Ivanivka. Ukrainian units repelled 17 attacks, and three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the Kupyansk direction, towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosinove. One more combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven attacks in the area of Zarichne, Tverdokhlibove, and towards Druzhliubivka, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Zakitne and in the area of Dronivka, Yampil, and Sviato-Pokrovske. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 38 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards Ivanivka and Rodynske. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 59 occupiers and wounded 21; destroyed 52 unmanned aerial vehicles, one control point, 10 units of automotive and two units of special transport, two ground robotic systems, and also hit three units of automotive equipment and eight shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped nine attacks by the occupiers, in the areas of Rybne, Zlahoda, and towards Oleksandrivka and Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, 17 attacks by the occupiers took place - in the area of Huliaipole and towards Zelene, Dobropillia, Huliaipilske, and Olenokostiantynivka. In some locations, battles are still ongoing. Rizdvyanka, Barvinivka, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnyanka, and Charivne suffered enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times, in the area of Stepnohirsk and in the direction of Prymorske. Zarichne suffered an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack.

