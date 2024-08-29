15.6 thousand Ukrainians received vouchers for education this year

Since the beginning of this year, 15.6 thousand Ukrainians have received a voucher for state-funded education, totaling UAH 114 million. Among the most popular specialties studied with vouchers are nursing and psychology. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Economy Tetyana Berezhna, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

All you need to do is choose the profession you want to learn and apply to the State Employment Service for a training voucher. This year, more than 15 thousand Ukrainians have already received such a voucher - said Berezhna.

Among the most popular specialties and professions studied with vouchers this year are:

Nursing (2951 vouchers issued);

Psychology (1861);

preschool education (778);

Medicine (420);

cook (1516);

driver (1148);

tractor driver (542);

confectioner (380).

It is noted that last year, more than 18 thousand Ukrainians received tuition vouchers, and a total of UAH 252 million was financed under the program.

For reference

The voucher can be used for training in 124 professions and specialties in the fields of IT, construction, transportation, education, medicine, agriculture, social services, etc. A person chooses a profession, an educational institution within Ukraine, and a form of education (full-time, part-time, or distance) independently. Training is provided by vocational (vocational-technical), professional higher education and higher education institutions, enterprises, institutions and organizations licensed for such educational activities.

The voucher gives a person the right to receive free training in educational institutions or at an employer. As of today, the voucher amount cannot exceed UAH 30,280. If the cost of training is more expensive, the employer or the person pays the difference on their own.

Certain categories of citizens can receive a voucher if they have a vocational or higher education, are not registered as unemployed with the employment service and have not received training at the expense of the Compulsory State Unemployment Insurance Fund in the last 3 years. In particular, these are:

people over the age of 45 (before retirement age);

veterans, combatants;

internally displaced persons of working age;

people with disabilities;

people who were injured as a result of military aggression or were captured.

To receive a tuition voucher, you need to:

choose a specialty, profession, and place of study;

apply online on the website of the State Employment Service or apply to any employment center with an application and documents (the main ones are passport, TIN, employment record book, educational documents, etc.)



