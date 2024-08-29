ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123414 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201510 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155230 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153715 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143301 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199895 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112462 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188451 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105113 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

15.6 thousand Ukrainians received vouchers for education this year

15.6 thousand Ukrainians received vouchers for education this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9655 views

Since the beginning of the year, vouchers worth UAH 114 million have been issued. The most popular specialties are nursing, psychology, and chef. The voucher covers up to UAH 30,280 of tuition fees.

Since the beginning of this year, 15.6 thousand Ukrainians have received a voucher for state-funded education, totaling UAH 114 million. Among the most popular specialties studied with vouchers  are nursing  and psychology. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Economy Tetyana Berezhna, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy. 

 All you need to do is choose the profession you want to learn and apply to the State Employment Service for a training voucher. This year, more than 15 thousand Ukrainians have already received such a voucher 

- said Berezhna.

Among the most popular specialties and professions studied with vouchers this year are: 

  • Nursing (2951 vouchers issued); 
  • Psychology (1861); 
  • preschool education (778); 
  • Medicine (420); 
  • cook (1516); 
  • driver (1148); 
  • tractor driver (542);  
  • confectioner (380).

It is noted that last year, more than 18 thousand Ukrainians received tuition vouchers, and a total of UAH 252 million was financed under the program. 

For reference 

The voucher can be used for training in 124 professions and specialties in the fields of IT, construction, transportation, education, medicine, agriculture, social services, etc. A person chooses a profession, an educational institution within Ukraine, and a form of education (full-time, part-time, or distance) independently. Training is provided by vocational (vocational-technical), professional higher education and higher education institutions, enterprises, institutions and organizations licensed for such educational activities.

The voucher gives a person the right to receive free training in educational institutions or at an employer. As of today, the voucher amount cannot exceed UAH 30,280. If the cost of training is more expensive, the employer or the person pays the difference on their own. 

Certain categories of citizens can receive a voucher if they have a vocational or higher education, are not registered as unemployed with the employment service and have not received training at the expense of the Compulsory State Unemployment Insurance Fund in the last 3 years. In particular, these are:

  • people over the age of 45 (before retirement age);
  • veterans, combatants;
  • internally displaced persons of working age;
  • people with disabilities;
  • people who were injured as a result of military aggression or were captured.

To receive a tuition voucher, you need to:

  • choose a specialty, profession, and place of study;
  • apply online on the website of the State Employment Service or apply to any employment center with an application and documents (the main ones are passport, TIN, employment record book, educational documents, etc.)

