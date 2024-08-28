10 more universities join pilot project to implement state grants for education - MES

Applicants for contractual education can receive a state grant in 176 universities of Ukraine, which covers part of the cost of education. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, UNN reports.

As of August 28, 176 public and private institutions from different regions of Ukraine have joined the pilot project to implement state grants - the statement said.

The Ministry emphasized that the list of institutions is constantly being updated and expanded.

The conditions for receiving a state grant are:

first higher education;

admission in 2024 to obtain the first (bachelor's) level of higher education (or a master's degree in medicine, veterinary medicine, pharmacy) after school or college;

full-time or dual form of study;

NMT results in any two subjects with scores of at least 150 points (first-level grant) or at least 170 points (second-level grant);

selection of an educational institution that has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Education and Science to participate in the project.

Addendum

Students will be able to receive from 15 to 37.5 thousand hryvnias (depending on the NMT score) per year to cover part of the tuition fee.

The Ministry of Education and Science clarifies that admission to the state-funded form remains unchanged: if a student enters a state-funded place, the state pays the entire cost of education.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution on the possibility for this year's applicants for contract education to receive additional financial support - a state grant. It can be obtained through Diia.