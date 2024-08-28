10 more universities join pilot project to implement state grants for education - MES

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 79390 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 51187 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 61356 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 90584 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 69083 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201473 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199874 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188432 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215142 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203162 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 21796 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150634 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149843 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153884 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144788 views
10 more universities join pilot project to implement state grants for education - MES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16709 views

Applicants for contract education can receive a state grant at 176 universities in Ukraine. The grant covers part of the tuition fee and ranges from UAH 15 to 37.5 thousand per year, depending on the NMT score.

Applicants for contractual education can receive a state grant in 176 universities of Ukraine, which covers part of the cost of education. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, UNN reports.

As of August 28, 176 public and private institutions from different regions of Ukraine have joined the pilot project to implement state grants 

- the statement said.

The Ministry emphasized that the list of institutions is constantly being updated and expanded.

The conditions for receiving a state grant are:

first higher education;

admission in 2024 to obtain the first (bachelor's) level of higher education (or a master's degree in medicine, veterinary medicine, pharmacy) after school or college;

full-time or dual form of study;

NMT results in any two subjects with scores of at least 150 points (first-level grant) or at least 170 points (second-level grant);

selection of an educational institution that has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Education and Science to participate in the project.

Addendum

Students will be able to receive from 15 to 37.5 thousand hryvnias (depending on the NMT score) per year to cover part of the tuition fee.

The Ministry of Education and Science clarifies that admission to the state-funded form remains unchanged: if a student enters a state-funded place, the state pays the entire cost of education.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution on the possibility for this year's applicants for contract education to receive additional financial support - a state grant. It can be obtained through Diia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

