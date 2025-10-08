$41.340.11
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 39057 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 48327 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 36095 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 39109 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36223 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62613 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 48473 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 74709 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 61885 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Overnight, Russia launched 183 attack UAVs at Ukraine, of which 154 were shot down or suppressed. The attack continues, with 22 drones hitting 11 locations.

154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 183 drones at Ukraine overnight, 154 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 8 (from 6:30 p.m. on October 7), the enemy attacked with 183 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, as well as from Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 154 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones in the north, south, east and center of the country. 22 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As indicated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russians attacked DTEK thermal power plant, energy workers wounded08.10.25, 08:48 • 1212 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine