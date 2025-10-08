154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 183 drones at Ukraine overnight, 154 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 8 (from 6:30 p.m. on October 7), the enemy attacked with 183 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, as well as from Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 154 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones in the north, south, east and center of the country. 22 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As indicated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

