150 people, including 25 children, evacuated from Sumy region in a week

Over the past week, 150 people, including 25 children, have left dangerous areas of Sumy Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OMA) Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the official, evacuation measures currently cover 213 settlements in 18 communities of the region, which are under constant threat of shelling.

Over the past week, 150 people, including 25 children, have left dangerous areas - Hryhorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also reported that the Russian army strikes the border area daily. The enemy destroys residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and targets peaceful residents.

"Evacuation is a forced but vitally necessary step. We continue to help everyone who decides to leave dangerous settlements," added the head of the Sumy OMA.

Recall

The Russian army employs the tactic of small assault groups in Sumy Oblast, but does not achieve the desired results. The enemy suffers significant losses, with dozens killed and wounded daily.

