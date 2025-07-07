$41.720.00
150 people, including 25 children, evacuated from Sumy region in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Over the past week, 150 people, including 25 children, have been evacuated from dangerous territories in Sumy Oblast. Evacuation measures cover 213 settlements in 18 communities that are under constant threat of shelling.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Sumy Oblast
