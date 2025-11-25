$42.270.11
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace plan
November 24, 04:43 PM • 25125 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM • 27843 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 25998 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 26939 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 38947 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 34323 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 17788 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14609 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12346 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
150 combat engagements took place at the front in one day: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

On November 24, 150 combat engagements were recorded at the front, and the enemy launched 29 airstrikes. Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in various directions, including 47 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.

150 combat engagements took place at the front in one day: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details

During the day on November 24, 150 combat clashes took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy carried out 29 air strikes, dropped 62 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 2,683 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,150 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops - the report says.

Situation by direction

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and 155 attacks.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the area of ​​Vovchansk, Synelnykovye and in the direction of Kolodyazne. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lymansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 10 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Hrekivka, Nadiya, Zarichne and in the direction of Stavkiv.

In the Slavyansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance in areas in the Dronivka, Viimka, Serebryanka, Siversk areas and in the direction of Zvanivka, Yampol, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Russian air defense missile hit a residential building in Gelendzhik, Russia, during a drone attack - Media11/24/25, 11:34 PM • 3286 views

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 19 times today near Oleksandro-Shultynye, Ivanopillya, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka and in the direction of Kostyantynivka, Stepanivka and Sofiivka. The defense forces repelled 15 enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 47 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Novosergiyevka, Novoekonomichne, Molodetske, Filiya, Dachne.

In this direction, our soldiers eliminated 50 occupiers and wounded 30; destroyed 21 unmanned aerial vehicles and two personnel shelters; hit one vehicle, one artillery system and 11 enemy personnel shelters

- the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 13 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Yehorivka, Zelenyi Gay, Vorone, Sosnivka and in the direction of Orestopol. The enemy launched an airstrike on Velykymykhailivka.

In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by the invaders near the settlements of Zelenyy Gay, Zatyshshya, Solodke and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillya. Another clash is ongoing. Enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Hulyaipil and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Primorske area.

In the Prydniprovske direction, two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge ended in vain for the invaders.

Let us remind you

Over the past 24 hours, on November 23, the Russian army lost 1,190 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 564 units of military equipment.

The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."11/24/25, 4:48 PM • 14136 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine