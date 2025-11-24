Russian air defense missile hit a residential building in Gelendzhik, Russia, during a drone attack - Media

Russian air defense forces, during a drone attack on the Krasnodar Krai, hit a residential building in the city of Gelendzhik with a missile. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian public pages.

Details

Before this, Gelendzhik Mayor Oleksiy Bogodistov warned about the threat to the city.

A siren is sounding in Gelendzhik – the "Attention to all" signal. Drone attack. Please remain calm - the official wrote.



The local airport's operations were restricted in the evening. Media also report that Novorossiysk is also under a massive attack, explosions are heard in Tuapse, Anapa, and Krasnodar.

Recall

On the night of November 10, marine drones attacked the Russian city of Tuapse, likely damaging one of the piers. Local residents reported explosions, and the drone threat regime lasted almost 8 hours.

