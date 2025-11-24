Russian air defense missile hit a residential building in Gelendzhik, Russia, during a drone attack - Media

$42.270.11
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 16265 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM • 23052 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 21744 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 23676 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 35222 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 31342 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 17476 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14404 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12187 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Exclusives
Chile refused to transfer Marder IFVs to Ukraine: Santiago found a reasonNovember 24, 01:40 PM • 6614 views
It is increasingly difficult for the Russian Federation to ensure a stable flow of contract soldiers: intelligence named the reasons and predicted further steps of the aggressorNovember 24, 02:34 PM • 7238 views
The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."November 24, 02:48 PM • 12255 views
The war will end after Crimea returns to Ukraine - StefanchukNovember 24, 04:05 PM • 8494 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:21 PM • 15383 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:21 PM • 15492 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 31344 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 46769 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 72140 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 32525 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 35664 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 45214 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 55510 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 56987 views
Russian air defense missile hit a residential building in Gelendzhik, Russia, during a drone attack - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2032 views

During a drone attack on Krasnodar Krai, Russian air defense hit a residential building in Gelendzhik with a missile. The city's mayor had previously warned of the threat, and the local airport's operations were restricted.

Russian air defense missile hit a residential building in Gelendzhik, Russia, during a drone attack - Media

Russian air defense forces, during a drone attack on the Krasnodar Krai, hit a residential building in the city of Gelendzhik with a missile. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian public pages.

Details

Before this, Gelendzhik Mayor Oleksiy Bogodistov warned about the threat to the city.

A siren is sounding in Gelendzhik – the "Attention to all" signal. Drone attack. Please remain calm

- the official wrote.

The local airport's operations were restricted in the evening. Media also report that Novorossiysk is also under a massive attack, explosions are heard in Tuapse, Anapa, and Krasnodar.

Recall

On the night of November 10, marine drones attacked the Russian city of Tuapse, likely damaging one of the piers. Local residents reported explosions, and the drone threat regime lasted almost 8 hours.

Ukraine struck oil refinery infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai02.11.25, 15:17 • 7416 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Air raid alert