15 thousand dollars for solving land issues - a community head and a deputy are suspected in Rivne region
Kyiv • UNN
In Rivne region, the head of a community and a deputy are suspected of extorting $15,000 in bribes for resolving land issues. Pre-trial restraints were imposed on both, and the community head was removed from office.
In Rivne region, law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the head of a community in Varas district and a deputy of a city council. They are suspected of extorting a bribe of $15,000 for resolving land issues. Pre-trial restraints were imposed on both, and the head of the community was removed from office. UNN reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.
Details
According to the investigation, the head of the community promised the director of the agricultural enterprise not to initiate at the local council session the issue of terminating the lease agreements for land plots for commercial agricultural production used by the company. For this, the official asked for USD 5,000.
The director of the company gave another $10,000 to a deputy of one of the city councils to “solve” the same issue with the community members.
Pre-trial restraints have been imposed on the suspects. The deputy was imposed round-the-clock house arrest, and the head of the community was held in custody with the right to post UAH 205,904 bail.
In addition, the head of the community was reportedly removed from his position by a court decision.
