15 people were evacuated, 4 firefighters rescued from blocked apartments: new photo details of the explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk
Kyiv • UNN
In Ivano-Frankivsk, two explosions occurred near the railway station, resulting in one death and three injuries. Due to the explosions, the roof of a high-rise building caught fire, and 15 people were evacuated.
On Tuesday, March 11, explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk, a roof caught fire, and 15 people had to be evacuated. This was reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration (RSA) Svitlana Onyshchuk.
As a result of the explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk near the railway station, a man was killed, and his identity is being established. Three more people were injured and hospitalized. One person is in serious condition. Medical staff are currently fighting for their life.
According to the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RSA, nearby, in a multi-apartment building, another explosion occurred shortly after, which caused the roof to catch fire.
15 people had to be evacuated. Four were rescued by firefighters from blocked apartments on the upper floors of the building
According to her, the fire has now been extinguished.
Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, investigating all the circumstances.
Recall
On Pryvokzalna Street in Ivano-Frankivsk, two explosions occurred, as a result of which three people were injured. Due to one of the explosions, the roof of a multi-storey building caught fire, and passengers and railway station employees were not harmed.
