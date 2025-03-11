Explosions near the railway station in Ivano-Frankivsk: one person is dead
Kyiv • UNN
Two explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk on Pryvokzalna Street: one took a person's life, three are injured. During the second explosion, four people were rescued from a high-rise building.
One person died due to an explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk. At the site of the second explosion in an apartment in a high-rise building, four people were rescued. This was stated by the acting head of the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Oleg Kushniruk, during a telethon, reports UNN.
The rescue service received a report that an explosion occurred at 9 Pryvokzalna Street. Upon arrival at the scene, the rescue units deployed and it was established that an explosion of an unidentified object had occurred. At this address, one deceased and three injured persons were found.
He also reported that a second explosion occurred at 49 Pryvokzalna Street shortly thereafter.
Upon arrival at the scene, it was established that the explosion occurred in an apartment on the ninth floor, followed by a fire. Four people were rescued at the explosion site.
Supplement
The explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk that occurred this evening took place outside the station. Passengers and station staff were not harmed, and trains are running on schedule.
It later became known that three people were injured due to the explosion near the Ivano-Frankivsk railway station.