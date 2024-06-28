15 fires started in Kherson region due to enemy attacks - SES
Kyiv • UNN
15 fires occurred in the Kherson region as a result of enemy shelling, damaging residential buildings, apartments, outbuildings and vehicles.
During the day, 15 fires broke out in Kherson region due to enemy attacks. Residential buildings, apartments in an apartment building, and outbuildings were burning. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .
Three residential buildings, 2 apartments in an apartment building, 2 outbuildings, a car and a non-residential building were on fire,
Details
It is noted that the elimination of almost all fires was complicated by repeated shelling and UAV launches with explosives. Nevertheless, the fire was tamed.
It is also reported that due to enemy shelling, rescuers went to extinguish fires in ecosystems 9 times - dead wood, stubble and a wheat field with a total area of 35.87 hectares were burning.
Recall
In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging 17 private houses, a critical infrastructure facility, a catering facility, shops, a workshop, an ambulance and private cars, injuring six people.