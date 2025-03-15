149 battles on the front line in 24 hours: where it is hottest and what is the situation in the area of Sudzha - map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, 149 combat clashes took place on the front. The most tense situation is observed in the Pokrovsky direction, and 20 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction.
149 battles took place on the front last day, the hottest - in the Pokrovsk direction, in the Kursk region - 20 combat clashes, reported in the morning report at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities, including in the area of Sudzha, writes UNN.
In total, 149 combat clashes were recorded during the past day
Yesterday, the invaders launched one missile and 93 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 145 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2,402 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 5,406 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, as well as an enemy air defense system.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops three times in the directions of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Krasne Pershe.
In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. Tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novovodyane, Yampolivka, Torske, as well as in the directions of Novy and Dronivka.
In the Siversky direction, in the area of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Ivano-Dar'ivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops seven times.
Four combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka and Stupochky.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 43 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vodyane Druhe, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Tarasivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Serhiivka and Udachne.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions nine times near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Shevchenko.
In the Huliaipil direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Novopil.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped seven enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Stepove, P'yatykhatky and Shcherbaky.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to move forward.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"20 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction last day. The enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, carried out 232 artillery shellings, including three from rocket launcher systems," the report said and updated the map at the General Staff regarding hostilities in the Sudzha area.
