149 battles on the front line in 24 hours: where it is hottest and what is the situation in the area of ​​Sudzha - map from the General Staff

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15083 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 104524 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167269 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105482 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342191 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173145 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144568 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196057 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124761 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108131 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
 m/s
56 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46591 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 158730 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37057 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84235 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 22701 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15083 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84363 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 104524 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167269 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 158852 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19975 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 22798 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37155 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46690 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135624 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

149 battles on the front line in 24 hours: where it is hottest and what is the situation in the area of ​​Sudzha - map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20879 views

Over the past day, 149 combat clashes took place on the front. The most tense situation is observed in the Pokrovsky direction, and 20 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction.

149 battles on the front line in 24 hours: where it is hottest and what is the situation in the area of ​​Sudzha - map from the General Staff

149 battles took place on the front last day, the hottest - in the Pokrovsk direction, in the Kursk region - 20 combat clashes, reported in the morning report at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities, including in the area of ​​Sudzha, writes UNN.

In total, 149 combat clashes were recorded during the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the invaders launched one missile and 93 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 145 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2,402 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 5,406 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, as well as an enemy air defense system.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops three times in the directions of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. Tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novovodyane, Yampolivka, Torske, as well as in the directions of Novy and Dronivka.

In the Siversky direction, in the area of ​​the settlements of Bilohorivka, Ivano-Dar'ivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops seven times.

Four combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 43 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vodyane Druhe, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Tarasivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Serhiivka and Udachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions nine times near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipil direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Novopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped seven enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Stepove, P'yatykhatky and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to move forward.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"20 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction last day. The enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, carried out 232 artillery shellings, including three from rocket launcher systems," the report said and updated the map at the General Staff regarding hostilities in the Sudzha area.

AFU: enemy losses increased by 1180 soldiers, 2 tanks and 15 BBMs15.03.25, 07:28 • 18367 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
