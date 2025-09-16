148 combat engagements took place at the front, invaders used 2113 kamikaze drones - General Staff

There were 148 combat engagements at the front, the invaders used 2113 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3308 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile and 47 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 69 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 2113 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3308 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were nine combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropped 13 guided bombs, and carried out 169 shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked five times in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Lyptsi. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Six times the aggressor tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Pishchane. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks today, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy advanced in the direction of the settlements of Shyikivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, and near Kolodiazy, Hrekivka, Serednie, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 19 enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and towards the settlements of Vyyimka, Yampil, Dronivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were two combat engagements with the enemy in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops today repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the direction of Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 46 times during this day in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Novoukrainka. While restraining the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 attacks, six combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 177 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed five units of automotive equipment, 32 unmanned aerial vehicles; hit six units of automotive equipment, an ammunition depot, three control points for unmanned aerial vehicles, one unit of special equipment, and two shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders have already repelled 15 enemy attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Maliivka, Sichneve, Novoivanivka. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of Poltavka, combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack in the area of Kamianka, in addition, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Hryhorivka.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers. The aggressor's aviation launched unguided aerial missiles at Otradokamianka.

Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 26 artillery systems in a day - General Staff