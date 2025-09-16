148 combat engagements took place at the front, invaders used 2113 kamikaze drones - General Staff

$41.230.05
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
03:22 PM • 17859 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
02:08 PM • 15005 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 29668 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM • 44415 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM • 23778 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM • 38516 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36202 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16477 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37405 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response
September 16, 10:48 AM • 20892 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activists
September 16, 12:18 PM • 16662 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
September 16, 12:26 PM • 15611 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast
September 16, 12:55 PM • 16986 views
Rzeczpospolita: In Poland, during a Russian drone raid, a house was hit by a missile from an F-16, not a drone
September 16, 01:03 PM • 9956 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect04:50 PM • 10174 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
03:22 PM • 17859 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 17055 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 10:07 AM • 44415 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 09:19 AM • 38516 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kyiv Oblast
China
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
02:15 PM • 7518 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
September 16, 12:26 PM • 15667 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
September 15, 08:11 AM • 48937 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
September 15, 07:06 AM • 47876 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
September 14, 09:45 AM • 52522 views
The Guardian
TikTok
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post

148 combat engagements took place at the front, invaders used 2113 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

During the day, 148 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy carried out 3308 shellings and used 2113 kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 177 people killed and wounded.

148 combat engagements took place at the front, invaders used 2113 kamikaze drones - General Staff

There were 148 combat engagements at the front, the invaders used 2113 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3308 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile and 47 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 69 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 2113 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3308 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were nine combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropped 13 guided bombs, and carried out 169 shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked five times in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Lyptsi. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Six times the aggressor tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Pishchane. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks today, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy advanced in the direction of the settlements of Shyikivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, and near Kolodiazy, Hrekivka, Serednie, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 19 enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and towards the settlements of Vyyimka, Yampil, Dronivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were two combat engagements with the enemy in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops today repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the direction of Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 46 times during this day in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Novoukrainka. While restraining the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 attacks, six combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 177 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed five units of automotive equipment, 32 unmanned aerial vehicles; hit six units of automotive equipment, an ammunition depot, three control points for unmanned aerial vehicles, one unit of special equipment, and two shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders have already repelled 15 enemy attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Maliivka, Sichneve, Novoivanivka. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of Poltavka, combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack in the area of Kamianka, in addition, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Hryhorivka.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers. The aggressor's aviation launched unguided aerial missiles at Otradokamianka.

Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 26 artillery systems in a day - General Staff16.09.25, 07:39 • 3238 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine