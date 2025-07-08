148 combat engagements on the front: occupiers used 1113 kamikaze drones for attacks

In total, since the beginning of this day, 148 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 1113 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4126 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Russian invaders launched two missile and 52 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 77 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1113 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4126 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were 13 combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 13 guided bombs, and carried out 260 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked 10 times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and Kamyanka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made three attempts to advance in the areas of Zahryzove and Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Ridkodub, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Shandryholove. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Ivano-Daryivka and in the directions of Serebryanka and Vyimka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. Ukrainian units repelled all three attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, nine combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Dyliyivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the directions of Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 51 times in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrny, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Razine, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiyivka, Zelenyi Kut, Horikhove, and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, six combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 177 occupiers were neutralized, of which 118 were irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one BTR, a vehicle, 13 units of motor equipment, a cannon, 11 UAVs, two trench EW systems, one UAV control antenna. In addition, a vehicle, five cannons, and a mortar of the Russian invaders were hit.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Pidddubne, Myrny, Komar, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, and Novopil. Eight more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces are repelling one enemy assault near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Plavni, but did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders once. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka and Lviv.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

