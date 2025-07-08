148 combat engagements on the front: occupiers used 1113 kamikaze drones for attacks

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM • 11043 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 34924 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 64469 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 93995 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 61472 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 54751 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 58562 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 55759 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45756 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42690 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.4m/s
68%
743mm
Popular news
Syrskyi: Russia focuses efforts on four directionsJuly 8, 12:46 PM • 4601 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 76006 views
Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces03:24 PM • 21614 views
18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hanged04:54 PM • 5974 views
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recorded08:09 PM • 2536 views
Publications
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 64469 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 76019 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 93995 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 208877 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 193451 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 163493 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 350714 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 186448 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 300385 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 320018 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

148 combat engagements on the front: occupiers used 1113 kamikaze drones for attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 465 views

Since the beginning of the day, 148 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy used 1113 kamikaze drones and carried out 4126 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 51 attacks were repelled, 177 occupiers were neutralized.

148 combat engagements on the front: occupiers used 1113 kamikaze drones for attacks

In total, since the beginning of this day, 148 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 1113 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4126 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Russian invaders launched two missile and 52 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 77 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1113 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4126 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements 

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were 13 combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 13 guided bombs, and carried out 260 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked 10 times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and Kamyanka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made three attempts to advance in the areas of Zahryzove and Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Ridkodub, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Shandryholove. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Ivano-Daryivka and in the directions of Serebryanka and Vyimka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. Ukrainian units repelled all three attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, nine combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Dyliyivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the directions of Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 51 times in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrny, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Razine, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiyivka, Zelenyi Kut, Horikhove, and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, six combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 177 occupiers were neutralized, of which 118 were irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one BTR, a vehicle, 13 units of motor equipment, a cannon, 11 UAVs, two trench EW systems, one UAV control antenna. In addition, a vehicle, five cannons, and a mortar of the Russian invaders were hit.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Pidddubne, Myrny, Komar, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, and Novopil. Eight more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces are repelling one enemy assault near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Plavni, but did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders once. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka and Lviv.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Occupiers will not feel peace: Zelenskyy heard reports on the front at the Staff meeting07.07.25, 20:48 • 1828 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Multiple rocket launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9