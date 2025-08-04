144 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of this day, 144 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. Today, the occupiers used 1,575 kamikaze drones for attacks, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched two missile and 54 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 87 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,575 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,020 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 14 assault actions of the occupiers.

In addition, the enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropped 22 guided bombs, and carried out 343 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, and towards Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 23 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Myrny, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Dronivka, Hryhorivka, and Serebryanka.

Fighting continues in seven locations.

Four assault actions of the enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

One enemy attack was repelled by our defenders in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians went on the offensive four times against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks. The occupier's aviation struck Ivanopillia with aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 33 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements: Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and Zeleny Kut. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. According to preliminary data, 187 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 124 of them irrevocably.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed eight vehicles, three motorcycles, 35 UAVs, and the Murom-M optical-electronic surveillance complex; a vehicle and the enemy's UAV control point were also damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 14 times in the areas of the settlements: Zelene Pole, Zeleny Hai, Piddubne, Myrny, Temerivka, and Maliivka. Fighting continues in six locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders once in the area of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the occupiers.

In other directions - no significant changes, summarized the General Staff.

