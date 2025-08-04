144 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

$41.760.05
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
August 4, 12:06 PM
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
August 4, 10:06 AM
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
August 4, 07:35 AM
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
August 4, 07:19 AM
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Publications
Exclusives
Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became knownAugust 4, 12:44 PM • 23656 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 35980 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 40738 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"Photo03:58 PM • 17053 views
"They don't care how many people Russia kills in Ukraine": Trump is going to significantly increase tariffs on goods from India04:28 PM • 31889 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
03:11 PM
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 12:06 PM
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 110218 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 242658 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 05:16 PM
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"Photo03:58 PM • 17053 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 40738 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 35980 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 43822 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 348146 views
144 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Since the beginning of the day, 144 combat engagements have been recorded, the enemy has used 1575 kamikaze drones and carried out 4020 shellings. The most active enemy actions are observed in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions.

Since the beginning of this day, 144 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. Today, the occupiers used 1,575 kamikaze drones for attacks, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched two missile and 54 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 87 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,575 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,020 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 14 assault actions of the occupiers.

In addition, the enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropped 22 guided bombs, and carried out 343 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, and towards Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 23 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Myrny, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Dronivka, Hryhorivka, and Serebryanka.

Fighting continues in seven locations.

Four assault actions of the enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

One enemy attack was repelled by our defenders in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians went on the offensive four times against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks. The occupier's aviation struck Ivanopillia with aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 33 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements: Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and Zeleny Kut. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. According to preliminary data, 187 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 124 of them irrevocably.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed eight vehicles, three motorcycles, 35 UAVs, and the Murom-M optical-electronic surveillance complex; a vehicle and the enemy's UAV control point were also damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 14 times in the areas of the settlements: Zelene Pole, Zeleny Hai, Piddubne, Myrny, Temerivka, and Maliivka. Fighting continues in six locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders once in the area of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the occupiers.

In other directions - no significant changes, summarized the General Staff.

More than half of the battles on the front occur in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff04.08.25, 16:52 • 2344 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine