More than half of the battles on the front occur in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

More than half of today's 76 battles on the front line took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4:00 p.m. on August 4, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 76 combat engagements have taken place. - reported the General Staff.

Today, as mentioned, communities of border settlements, including Klyusy of Chernihiv region; Novovasylivka, Bila Bereza, Oleksandrivka, Kucherivka of Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery fire; Arkhipivka settlement of Chernihiv region was subjected to an air strike.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropped 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 195 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance towards Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, and Kolodyazne, as well as near Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried twice to break through our defense in the area of the settlement of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Myrny, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Dronivka and Serebryanka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Vyyimka area.

Our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Chasiv Yar area in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out four assault actions in the Toretsk and Shcherbynivka areas. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and Zeleny Kut. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled twenty-two enemy attacks, three combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy aircraft dropped aerial bombs on Dobropillia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Zelene Pole, Zeleny Hai, Piddubne, and Maliivka. The Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults, another attack is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried once to break through the defense of our defenders in the Maliivka area. Enemy aircraft carried out air strikes on Bilohirya and Uspenivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, invading units attacked the positions of our defenders towards Novoandriivka. The aggressor's aircraft carried out an air strike on the Malokaterynivka area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the occupiers, another combat engagement is ongoing.

In other directions, as noted, the operational situation has not changed.

