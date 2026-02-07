137 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest areas of the front

On February 6, 137 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile strike, using 7 missiles, 59 air strikes, and dropped 151 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 4631 kamikaze drones and carried out 2358 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two air strikes today, carried out 75 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the area of the settlement of Prylipka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped five attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Drobycheve, Stavky, Lyman, and Tverdokhlibove.

In the Slovyansk direction, our defenders repelled 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Yampil, Platonivka, Kryva Luka, and in the areas of Dronivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers attacked nine times today towards the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 40 attacks. According to updated information, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Zatyshok, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, Shevchenko, and towards Toretsk.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 46 occupiers and wounded 30; destroyed or suppressed 156 unmanned aerial vehicles, damaged one armored combat vehicle and 6 vehicles. 12 enemy personnel shelters were hit. - the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped five attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Ivanivka, Zlahoda, Zelene Hay, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Zelene, Sviatopetrivka, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, and towards Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky directions, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred yet," the General Staff added.

Recall

On February 5, Russian troops lost 720 soldiers and 826 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.02.26 amount to over 1.2 million people.

In January, the enemy's total losses amounted to over 31.7 thousand personnel - Syrskyi