137 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest areas of the front

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 10171 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 16138 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 15388 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 14219 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 18338 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 12002 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 26008 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17609 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20227 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 66727 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
1.6m/s
83%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leadersFebruary 6, 02:17 PM • 10868 views
Pope Leo XIV called for a truce during the 2026 Winter OlympicsFebruary 6, 02:42 PM • 4684 views
Attack on military TCC in Rivne: unknown individuals helped men escape after military medical commissionFebruary 6, 05:13 PM • 4388 views
Ukrainians warned of power outages on February 7 across the country: what restrictions will applyFebruary 6, 05:15 PM • 6794 views
Crown Princess of Norway apologizes to the King for ties to Jeffrey EpsteinFebruary 6, 05:22 PM • 4018 views
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 18338 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 24920 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 26008 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 36935 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 66727 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Musician
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Milan
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhoto05:59 PM • 2740 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 20926 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 23759 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 32925 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 36134 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

137 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest areas of the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

On February 6, 137 combat engagements were recorded on the front. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, and used kamikaze drones.

137 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest areas of the front

On February 6, 137 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile strike, using 7 missiles, 59 air strikes, and dropped 151 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 4631 kamikaze drones and carried out 2358 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two air strikes today, carried out 75 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the area of the settlement of Prylipka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped five attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Drobycheve, Stavky, Lyman, and Tverdokhlibove.

In the Slovyansk direction, our defenders repelled 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Yampil, Platonivka, Kryva Luka, and in the areas of Dronivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka.

"The end of the war was not agreed upon": Zelenskyy announced a new round of negotiations in the near future05.02.26, 16:09 • 3174 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers attacked nine times today towards the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 40 attacks. According to updated information, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Zatyshok, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, Shevchenko, and towards Toretsk.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 46 occupiers and wounded 30; destroyed or suppressed 156 unmanned aerial vehicles, damaged one armored combat vehicle and 6 vehicles. 12 enemy personnel shelters were hit.

- the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped five attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Ivanivka, Zlahoda, Zelene Hay, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Zelene, Sviatopetrivka, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, and towards Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky directions, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred yet," the General Staff added.

Recall

On February 5, Russian troops lost 720 soldiers and 826 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.02.26 amount to over 1.2 million people.

In January, the enemy's total losses amounted to over 31.7 thousand personnel - Syrskyi05.02.26, 22:50 • 4366 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine