russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

133 combat clashes at the front: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and three other directions

Kyiv • UNN

 642 views

Since the beginning of the day, 133 combat clashes have taken place, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction - 51. The Russians are actively attacking, launching air strikes and using kamikaze drones.

133 combat clashes at the front: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and three other directions

In total, 133 combat clashes took place at the front since the beginning of this day. In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians tried 51 times to break through the Ukrainian defense, and the enemy also actively operated in the Lyman, Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

The Russian invaders used 72 missiles of various types for the attack, and also carried out 72 air strikes using 125 KABs. In addition, the Russians used 1,223 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,578 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements for the attack

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub and Putnykove.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka, Zagryzove and towards Bohuslavka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times near Novy Kolodyaz, Torsky, Yampolivka and in the directions of Olgivka, Ridkodub and Novy Myr. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling four enemy attacks.

The Defense Forces stopped seven offensive actions of the invaders near Bilogorivka, towards Verkhnyokamianske and Grigoryvka in the Siversky direction. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat engagements have been recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka and towards Bila Gora, Predtechyne and Diliivka. One combat engagement continues to this day. The settlement of Kramatorsk was subjected to an air strike with guided bombs.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka and towards Diliivka and Novospasske. Currently, six combat engagements are ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians have tried 51 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Sukhy Yar, Berezivka, Malinivka, Elizavetivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Chunyshine, Oleksiivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Romanivka, Myrolyubivka. 12 combat engagements are still ongoing. The settlements of Oleksandro-Kalinove, Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Grodivka, Sukhy Yar, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Zeleny Kut, Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today 216 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 109 of them - irrevocably. 12 units of automotive equipment, seven motorcycles, four UAV antennas, two Murom-M surveillance systems, five UAVs and one satellite terminal were also destroyed.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped eight enemy assaults on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Privilne and towards Rozliv. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Bogatyr.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the Hulyaypol area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried eight times to advance near the settlements of Novodanilivka, Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove, Shcherbaki and towards Mala Tokmachka. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The settlement of Prymorske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction, where the enemy conducted 27 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and carried out 315 artillery shellings, four of which were from rocket salvo fire systems.

The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses per day: over a thousand occupiers and dozens of artillery systems eliminated24.04.25, 07:28 • 4534 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kramatorsk
