132 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: General Staff details

On February 12, 132 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile attack, using 22 missiles, 70 air strikes, and dropped 201 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, 5418 kamikaze drones were used and 2476 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops were carried out. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place, the enemy carried out 53 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including twice using MLRS. The Russians also launched one air strike, using 3 KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Kolodyazne, Grafske, Prylipka, and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Stavky, Serednye, and towards Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Svyato-Pokrovske, Yampil, Platonivka, and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 12 times towards Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 34 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, Ivanivka, and Udachne.

According to preliminary estimates, today (February 12 - ed.) in this direction, 36 occupiers were eliminated and 17 were wounded; 4 units of automotive equipment were destroyed and damaged; 98 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed. Two artillery systems were damaged. 15 shelters of the occupiers were hit. - the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded, but the occupiers launched air strikes in the areas of Gavrylivka, Novoukrainka, Malynivka, Velykomykhailivka, Staromlynivka, and Shevchenkivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 24 attacks by the occupiers: in the area of Huliaipole and towards Zlahoda, Dobropillya, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Rybne. The enemy also launched air strikes near Huliaipilske, Charivne, Kopani, Golubkove, Danylivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kamyanka, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, and Verkhnya Tersa.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far," the General Staff added.

