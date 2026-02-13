132 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: General Staff details

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 12879 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 22447 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 19831 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 24931 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 23567 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 22658 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 24054 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28894 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74618 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 50143 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
92%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 15439 views
The Rada is preparing election scenarios during the war and is already promising the first documentFebruary 12, 02:42 PM • 12734 views
In Poltava region, a guardian is suspected of torturing her younger sisters, whom she forced to kneel for two days without foodFebruary 12, 04:03 PM • 3878 views
In Bukovyna, a man involved in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl was detainedPhotoFebruary 12, 04:48 PM • 9842 views
Almost half a million Ukrainian refugees have left Germany06:46 PM • 5716 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 37130 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 79161 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 70172 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 73495 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 80314 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Shevchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 15460 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 19511 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 44787 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 38993 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 40663 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
The Diplomat

132 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: General Staff details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

On February 12, 132 combat engagements were recorded at the front, the enemy used 22 missiles, 70 air strikes, and 5,418 kamikaze drones. The highest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk direction with 34 attacks.

132 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: General Staff details

On February 12, 132 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile attack, using 22 missiles, 70 air strikes, and dropped 201 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, 5418 kamikaze drones were used and 2476 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops were carried out.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place, the enemy carried out 53 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including twice using MLRS. The Russians also launched one air strike, using 3 KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Kolodyazne, Grafske, Prylipka, and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Stavky, Serednye, and towards Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Svyato-Pokrovske, Yampil, Platonivka, and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

Zelenskyy stated that ending the war by summer depends on the US11.02.26, 20:54 • 5586 views

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 12 times towards Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 34 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, Ivanivka, and Udachne.

According to preliminary estimates, today (February 12 - ed.) in this direction, 36 occupiers were eliminated and 17 were wounded; 4 units of automotive equipment were destroyed and damaged; 98 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed. Two artillery systems were damaged. 15 shelters of the occupiers were hit.

- the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded, but the occupiers launched air strikes in the areas of Gavrylivka, Novoukrainka, Malynivka, Velykomykhailivka, Staromlynivka, and Shevchenkivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 24 attacks by the occupiers: in the area of Huliaipole and towards Zlahoda, Dobropillya, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Rybne. The enemy also launched air strikes near Huliaipilske, Charivne, Kopani, Golubkove, Danylivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kamyanka, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, and Verkhnya Tersa.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far," the General Staff added.

Recall

On February 11, Russian troops lost 770 soldiers and 1442 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.

Russians are preparing for the continuation of the war against Ukraine until at least autumn - CPD12.02.26, 09:19 • 2414 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine