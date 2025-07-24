130 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours, Pokrovsk direction leads in terms of attacks

Since the beginning of this day, 130 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with the most attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians used 1,156 kamikaze drones for the attack, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 54 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 91 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,156 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out 3,821 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, our troops have repelled 15 enemy attacks. The enemy also launched six air strikes, using seven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 190 shellings, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units five times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Petro-Ivanivka, and Kamyanske — all enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks on the positions of our defenders near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Zelene Hay, and in the direction of Velyka Shapkivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked 17 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske, and in the direction of the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Cherneshchyna, Serednie. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, a battle is ongoing near Hryhorivka.

One enemy attack was repelled in the Kramatorsk direction — in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times. The enemy's main efforts are concentrated near Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, in the directions of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Katerynivka. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 43 times in the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Myrny, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Volodymyrivka and Pokrovsk. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 67 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 49 of whom were irrevocably lost.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 14 enemy assaults near the settlements of Pidddubne, Maliivka, Voskresenka — in the direction of Temerivka and Oleksandrogra. Four more battles are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, unguided missiles shelled the areas of the settlement of Zaliznychne. No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance once in the area of the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times, and also launched an air strike on the settlements of Kherson and Mykolaivka.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation were recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers, 5 tanks, and 24 artillery systems per day