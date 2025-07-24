130 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours, Pokrovsk direction leads in terms of attacks

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
06:46 PM • 10156 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
03:34 PM • 24059 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 117441 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 74896 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 139872 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 88429 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 87192 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 103372 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 70039 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 51645 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0.8m/s
60%
748mm
Popular news
Number of injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy has increased to 12July 24, 10:31 AM • 20740 views
Attempted armed robbery of an entrepreneur's house in Odesa region: a deserter serviceman and his accomplice detainedJuly 24, 10:41 AM • 17250 views
Provided information on only a portion of abducted Ukrainian children: Yermak commented on Russian statementsJuly 24, 11:07 AM • 38418 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still ahead04:23 PM • 50746 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entails05:41 PM • 30023 views
Publications
Constitutional order must be restored07:02 PM • 8440 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entails05:41 PM • 30429 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still ahead04:23 PM • 51141 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 117441 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 136451 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Terekhov
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 194433 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 311926 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 394876 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 398226 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 386213 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Facebook
TikTok
Su-34

130 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours, Pokrovsk direction leads in terms of attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Since the beginning of the day, 130 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line, 43 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian troops used 1156 kamikaze drones, 4 missiles, 91 guided bombs, and carried out 3821 shellings.

130 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours, Pokrovsk direction leads in terms of attacks

Since the beginning of this day, 130 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with the most attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians used 1,156 kamikaze drones for the attack, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 54 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 91 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,156 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out 3,821 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, our troops have repelled 15 enemy attacks. The enemy also launched six air strikes, using seven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 190 shellings, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units five times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Petro-Ivanivka, and Kamyanske — all enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks on the positions of our defenders near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Zelene Hay, and in the direction of Velyka Shapkivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked 17 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske, and in the direction of the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Cherneshchyna, Serednie. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, a battle is ongoing near Hryhorivka.

One enemy attack was repelled in the Kramatorsk direction — in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times. The enemy's main efforts are concentrated near Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, in the directions of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Katerynivka. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 43 times in the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Myrny, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Volodymyrivka and Pokrovsk. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 67 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 49 of whom were irrevocably lost.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 14 enemy assaults near the settlements of Pidddubne, Maliivka, Voskresenka — in the direction of Temerivka and Oleksandrogra. Four more battles are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, unguided missiles shelled the areas of the settlement of Zaliznychne. No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance once in the area of the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times, and also launched an air strike on the settlements of Kherson and Mykolaivka.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation were recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers, 5 tanks, and 24 artillery systems per day24.07.25, 07:53 • 3322 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9