125 combat engagements in 24 рщгкы: half of the clashes in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 125 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy was also active in the Toretsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on January 24, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 58 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including five missiles and 102 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand attacks and used 2,261 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment and two enemy artillery systems.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector, one combat engagement with Russian proxies took place in the vicinity of Lyptsi.

Defense forces repelled assaults near Dvorichna, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka in the Kupyansk sector, where nine occupants' attacks took place over the day.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked seven times in the Lyman sector. They tried to break into our defense near Yampolivka, Novoyehorivka, Zelenyi Hai and Kopanky.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

Fifteen attacks were made by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the vicinity of Diliyivka, Krymske, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 63 aggressor attacks near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

The defense forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector. The occupants tried to advance near Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two occupants' attempts to attack the positions of our units yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the Kursk sector, 13 combat engagements took place, the enemy conducted 29 air strikes, using 46 guided aerial bombs, and fired 407 artillery shells," the report says.

As stated, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

