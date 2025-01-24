125 combat engagements in 24 рщгкы: half of the clashes in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 82521 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99097 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107779 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110703 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131137 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135065 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113428 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116988 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

125 combat engagements in 24 рщгкы: half of the clashes in the Pokrovsk sector

125 combat engagements in 24 рщгкы: half of the clashes in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31787 views

Over the last day, 125 combat engagements took place, 63 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 2 missile and 58 air strikes, making over 5,000 attacks.

There were 125 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy was also active in the Toretsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on January 24, UNN reports.

In total, 125 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 58 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including five missiles and 102 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand attacks and used 2,261 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment and two enemy artillery systems.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector, one combat engagement with Russian proxies took place in the vicinity of Lyptsi.

Defense forces repelled assaults near Dvorichna, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka in the Kupyansk sector, where nine occupants' attacks took place over the day.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked seven times in the Lyman sector. They tried to break into our defense near Yampolivka, Novoyehorivka, Zelenyi Hai and Kopanky.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

Fifteen attacks were made by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the vicinity of Diliyivka, Krymske, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 63 aggressor attacks near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

The defense forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector. The occupants tried to advance near Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two occupants' attempts to attack the positions of our units yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the Kursk sector, 13 combat engagements took place, the enemy conducted 29 air strikes, using 46 guided aerial bombs, and fired 407 artillery shells," the report says.

As stated, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1500 more occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses24.01.25, 08:16 • 34922 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

